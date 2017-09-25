The Top 10 Freddie McGregor Songs

Freddie McGregor, also known as Little Freddie, is a musician, singer, and producer from Jamaica who began his music career at the tender age of seven. Being active from the year 1963, McGregor have worked in the Reggae, ska, lover’s rock, roots reggae, and rocksteady genres and along with being a record producer and singer, he also plays drums.

Freddie McGregor formed his band “The Clarendonians” in 1963 with Peter Austin and Ernest Wilson and recorded his first song for the Studio One label while being only seven years old. He was prominently known as “Little Freddie” at the time. He has been the member of the Generation Gap and the Twelve Tribes organization. Songs such as “Bobby Bobylon”, “Just Don’t Want to Be Lonely”, “Big Ship”, and “Push Comes to Shove” took his career on a high. He continued to produce a number of covers for many early reggae songs. He has toured all around the world and has worked with labels such as VP, RAS, Greensleeves, Polydor, and Studio One. He released his last album “True to My Roots” in 2016. Here are my picks of “Top 10 Freddie McGregor Songs”.

1. Stop Lovin’ You:



2. Push Come to Shove:



3. Let Him Try:



4. Loving Pauper:



5. Prophecy:



6. Just Don’t Wanna be Lonely:



7. I Was Born a Winner:



8. Gate Pass to Your Heart:



9. Bobby Bobylon:



10. I See It In You:



Honorable Mentions:

11. Love Makes the World Go Round:



12. Take Time to Know Her:



13. Big Ship:



Photo Credit: Facebook