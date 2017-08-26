Jamaica gained independence in 1962 and about that time reggae music emerged. Reggae music has influenced the world and even started a few other genres of music. Over the years on my radio show, with the help of Clinton Lindsay, I compiled a list of songs from requests from listeners and past top songs lists. Here is a year by year rundown of The Top 100 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2017.
|Position
|Title of song
|Artist/s or Group
|Producer
|Year
|1
|||
|One Love
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|2
|||
|Poor mi isrealite
|||
|Desmond dekker & the aces
|||
|leslie kong
|||
|1969
|3
|||
|Here I come
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Tad dawkins
|||
|1984
|4
|||
|Cherry Oh Baby
|||
|Eric Donaldson
|||
|Edward bunny lee
|||
|1971
|5
|||
|You don’t care
|||
|The techniques
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|6
|||
|54-46 that’s my number
|||
|Toots & the maytals
|||
|leslie kong
|||
|1968
|7
|||
|Satta Massa Gana
|||
|The Abyssinians
|||
|Bernard collins
|||
|1970
|8
|||
|Natural Mystic
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|9
|||
|The harder they come
|||
|Jimmy Cliff
|||
|same
|||
|1972
|10
|||
|Legalize it
|||
|Peter Tosh
|||
|Same
|||
|1976
|11
|||
|Everything I own
|||
|Ken Boothe
|||
|Lloyd Cahmbers
|||
|1974
|12
|||
|Wear you to the ball
|||
|Uroy & the paragons
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1970
|13
|||
|No woman no cry
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|Chris blackwell/steve smith
|||
|1974
|14
|||
|Rivers of babylon
|||
|The melodians
|||
|leslie kong
|||
|1969
|15
|||
|Revolution
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Sly dunbar/Robbie Shakespear
|||
|1983
|16
|||
|Marcus Garvey
|||
|Burning Spear
|||
|lawrenc jackruby lindo
|||
|1975
|17
|||
|Loving Pauper
|||
|Dobby Dobson
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1968
|18
|||
|Two sevens clash
|||
|Culture
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1976
|19
|||
|Love I can feel
|||
|John Holt
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1970
|20
|||
|Waiting in vain
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|21
|||
|Sitting & watching
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespear
|||
|1980
|22
|||
|Book of the rules
|||
|The Heptones
|||
|Harry Johnson
|||
|1973
|23
|||
|Queen Majesty
|||
|The techniques
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|24
|||
|Night Nurse
|||
|Gregory Isaacs
|||
|same
|||
|1982
|25
|||
|Land of my birth
|||
|Eric Donaldson
|||
|Winston Wallace
|||
|1978
|26
|||
|The tide is high
|||
|The paragons
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|27
|||
|Pass the kutchie
|||
|The mighty diamonds
|||
|Augustus gussie Clarke
|||
|1982
|27
|||
|Who the cap fit
|||
|Bob Marley
|||
|same
|||
|1979
|28
|||
|My boy lollipop
|||
|Millie smalls
|||
|Chris Blackwell
|||
|1964
|29
|||
|No man is an Island
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1969
|29
|||
|I’m still in love with you
|||
|Alton Ellis
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1967
|30
|||
|Electric Boogie
|||
|Marcia Griffiths
|||
|Bunny Wailer
|||
|1982
|31
|||
|Police & thieves
|||
|Junior Mervin
|||
|Lee Scratch Perry
|||
|1976
|32
|||
|One Blood
|||
|Jr. Reid
|||
|same
|||
|1989
|33
|||
|Get up stand up
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|Chris Blackwell/the wailers
|||
|1973
|33
|||
|Unchained
|||
|Bob Andy
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|34
|||
|War
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1974
|35
|||
|Many rivers to cross
|||
|Jimmy Cliff
|||
|same
|||
|1972
|36
|||
|Fade away
|||
|Jr. Byles
|||
|Joseph hoo kim
|||
|1975
|37
|||
|Bam Bam
|||
|Sister Nancy
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1985
|38
|||
|I need a roof
|||
|The mighty diamonds
|||
|Joseph hoo kim
|||
|1976
|39
|||
|My conversation
|||
|slim smith & the uniques
|||
|Bunny Lee
|||
|1970
|40
|||
|Tenement yard
|||
|Jacob Miller
|||
|Ian & Roger Lewis
|||
|1975
|40
|||
|Now we’ve found love
|||
|Third World
|||
|Alex Sadkin/ Third world
|||
|1978
|41
|||
|Talk about love
|||
|Pat Kelly
|||
|Phil Prat
|||
|1971
|42
|||
|What kind of world
|||
|The Cables
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|43
|||
|I’ve got to go back home
|||
|Bob Andy
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|44
|||
|No No No
|||
|Dawn Penn
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd/Steely&Cleevie
|||
|68 /93
|44
|||
|Three little birds
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|45
|||
|Get myself together
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespear
|||
|1985
|46
|||
|Big ship
|||
|Freddy Mcgreggor
|||
|Linval Thompson
|||
|1982
|47
|||
|Should I
|||
|Dennis Brown
|||
|Tad dawkins
|||
|1984
|48
|||
|Vanity
|||
|Sugar minott
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1975
|49
|||
|Carry go bring come
|||
|Justin Hines / the dominoes
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1965
|49
|||
|Have mercy
|||
|The mighty diamonds
|||
|Joseph hoo kim
|||
|1976
|50
|||
|How could I leave
|||
|Dennis Brown
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1978
|50
|||
|Breaking up
|||
|Alton Ellis
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|51
|||
|Rain from the sky
|||
|Delroy Wilson
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1967
|52
|||
|Can I change my mind
|||
|Alton Ellis
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1969
|53
|||
|Greetings
|||
|Half Pint
|||
|George Phang
|||
|1986
|53
|||
|Black Cinderella
|||
|Errol Dunkley
|||
|Ivan Jimmy Radway
|||
|1972
|54
|||
|Equal Rights
|||
|Peter Tosh
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|55
|||
|One dance
|||
|Beres Hammond
|||
|Willie Lindo
|||
|1985
|55
|||
|Johnny too bad
|||
|The Slickers
|||
|byron lee
|||
|1971
|56
|||
|Soon forward
|||
|Gregory Isaacs
|||
|Gregory/ Sly & Robbie
|||
|1979
|57
|||
|Moving Away
|||
|Ken boothe
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|58
|||
|Someone loves you
|||
|J.C. Lodge
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1981
|58
|||
|Love me forever
|||
|Carlton & the shoes
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|59
|||
|Puppet on a string
|||
|Ken boothe
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1967
|60
|||
|Duppy or gunman
|||
|Ernie Smith
|||
|same
|||
|1974
|60
|||
|Cottage in negril
|||
|Tyrone Taylor
|||
|same
|||
|1981
|61
|||
|I shot the sheriff
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|Chris Blackwell/the wailers
|||
|1973
|62
|||
|Picture on the wall
|||
|Freddy Mckay
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1970
|63
|||
|Uptown top rankin
|||
|Althea & Donna
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1977
|63
|||
|Nanny Goat
|||
|Larry & Alvin Marshall
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|64
|||
|Breakfast in bed
|||
|Lorna bennett
|||
|Harry Johnson
|||
|1972
|64
|||
|Bam Bam
|||
|The maytals
|||
|byron lee
|||
|1966
|65
|||
|Ram goat liver
|||
|Pluto shervington
|||
|Paul khouri
|||
|1974
|66
|||
|Intensified ’68
|||
|Desmond dekker & the aces
|||
|leslie kong
|||
|1968
|66
|||
|Ba Ba Boom
|||
|The Jamaicans
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|67
|||
|Redemption song
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1980
|68
|||
|Perfidia
|||
|Phyllis dillon
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|68
|||
|Sarah
|||
|Frankie Paul
|||
|King Jammys
|||
|1987
|69
|||
|Hold me tight
|||
|Johnny Nash
|||
|same
|||
|1968
|70
|||
|Leave people business
|||
|Admiral Tibbett
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1989
|71
|||
|Is this love
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1978
|71
|||
|Stealing Love
|||
|Carlene Davis
|||
|Willie Lindo
|||
|1981
|72
|||
|96 degrees in the shade
|||
|Third World
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|73
|||
|Under mi sleng ting
|||
|Wayne smith
|||
|Lloyd king jammys James
|||
|1985
|73
|||
|Ring the alarm
|||
|Tenor Saw
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1985
|74
|||
|007 Shanty town
|||
|Desmond dekker & the aces
|||
|leslie kong
|||
|1966
|75
|||
|War inna Babylon
|||
|Max Romeo
|||
|Lee Scratch Perry
|||
|1977
|75
|||
|Too Experience
|||
|Bob Andy
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|76
|||
|Baltimore
|||
|The Tamlins
|||
|Sly dunbar/Robbie shakespear
|||
|1980
|77
|||
|I’m just a guy
|||
|Alton Ellis
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1967
|77
|||
|Better must come
|||
|Delroy Wilson
|||
|Bunny Lee
|||
|1971
|78
|||
|On the beach
|||
|The paragons
|||
|Arthur “Duke” Reid
|||
|1967
|79
|||
|Solomon
|||
|Derrick harriott
|||
|same
|||
|1967
|80
|||
|Armagideon Time
|||
|Willie Williams
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1978
|80
|||
|Jammin
|||
|Bob Marley & the Wailers
|||
|same
|||
|1977
|81
|||
|Members Only
|||
|Tyrone Taylor
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1985
|82
|||
|One man against the world
|||
|Gregory Isaacs
|||
|Tappa Zukie / Gussie Clarke
|||
|1978
|82
|||
|Take it easy
|||
|Hopeton Lewis
|||
|Sam mitchell/Keith scott
|||
|1967
|83
|||
|Mr. boombastic
|||
|Shaggy
|||
|Tony Kelly/Bobby Digital/R. Livingston
|||
|1995
|83
|||
|Telephone Love
|||
|J C Lodge
|||
|Augustus gussie Clarke
|||
|1988
|84
|||
|Iron Lion Zion
|||
|Bob Marley
|||
|same
|||
|1992
|85
|||
|One draw
|||
|Rita marley
|||
|Ricky walters/ashley grub cooper
|||
|1981
|85
|||
|Housewives choice
|||
|Derrick Morgan/patsy
|||
|leslie kong
|||
|1962
|86
|||
|Bad Boys
|||
|Inner Circle
|||
|Ian Lewis
|||
|1987
|86
|||
|Feel like jumping
|||
|Marcia Griffiths
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|87
|||
|Murder she wrote
|||
|Chacka demus & Pliers
|||
|Sly dunbar/Robbie shakes
|||
|1982
|87
|||
|Baby why
|||
|The Cables
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|88
|||
|Murderer
|||
|Barrington Levy
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1984
|89
|||
|If me have a girl
|||
|Nitty Gritty
|||
|King Jammys
|||
|1985
|89
|||
|Thank you Lord
|||
|The Wailers
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1967
|90
|||
|Tell me now
|||
|Marcia Griffiths
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1968
|90
|||
|Nice up the dance
|||
|Michigan /Smiley
|||
|Clement coxsone dodd
|||
|1979
|91
|||
|Here I come
|||
|Barrington Levy
|||
|Paul jah screw Love
|||
|1985
|92
|||
|Arlene
|||
|General Echo
|||
|Winston Riley
|||
|1985
|93
|||
|Herbman hustling
|||
|Sugr Minott
|||
|Sugar Minott & Peter Thompson
|||
|1984
|93
|||
|Guess who is coming to dinner
|||
|Black Uhuru
|||
|Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespear
|||
|1983
|94
|||
|Oh Carolina
|||
|Folks Brothers/Count Ossie
|||
|Prince Buster
|||
|1963
|94
|||
|Action
|||
|Nadine Sutherland/Terror Fabulous
|||
|Dave Kelly
|||
|1993
|95
|||
|Pass the dutchie
|||
|Musical Youth
|||
|Tony Owens
|||
|1982
|95
|||
|Boxing
|||
|Cornell Campbell
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1979
|96
|||
|Buddy bye
|||
|Johnny Osbourne
|||
|King Jammys
|||
|1984
|96
|||
|Movie star
|||
|Errol Dunkley
|||
|same
|||
|1971
|97
|||
|Caan Dun
|||
|Shabba Ranks
|||
|King Jammys
|||
|1991
|98
|||
|My woman
|||
|Barrington Levy
|||
|Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson
|||
|1984
|98
|||
|Under Pressure
|||
|Super cat
|||
|King Jammys
|||
|1985
|99
|||
|This Magic Moment
|||
|Leroy Gibbons
|||
|King Jammys
|||
|1987
|100
|||
|Sorry
|||
|Foxy Brown
|||
|Steely & Clevie
|||
|1989
|100
|||
|Love me forever
|||
|Cynthia Schloss
|||
|Winston Blake
|||
|1985
About My Radio Show:
My show is called Reggae Voyage is based out ofMiddletown, Connecticut and the purpose is to educate, inform, inspire and entertain the audience about the rich culture and heritage of our West Indian people on a positive level through music. We have live interviews and reviews of all major events and topics that are a part of the diaspora while promoting talented artists from the CARIBBEAN. The show airs on WESU 88.1fm Saturdays from 8-10pm. Listen live at www.wesufm.org.
About the Author:
Donovan Longmore is an avid entrepreneur who has over 25 years in the entertainment, finance and healthcare industries. Born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, it was always a pleasure for this music guru to listen and carefully studied on air personalities. Donovan migrated to the U.S. in the early 80’s with a vision of making Jamaica a better place for all. Surprised at the limited access of Caribbean music on local radio stations, he wanted to make a vast change. Improvements were made as technology and music became more commercialized.
A strong believer in promoting positive ideas and talents, he is the President of Earth Angel Productions – a gospel based company that promotes gospel talent searches for young people and bring souls to Christ. His tireless efforts have earned him numerous awards over the years. Mr. Longmore was honored by the City of Hartford and Springfield for his leadership role on the Radio and in the communities which he serves. In 2015 he was given an official Citation by the State of Connecticut General Assembly and was recognized for his humanitarian work as an Exceptional Community Service Leader at the Extraordinary People Awards held in Dallas, Texas. He received the “One Hundred Men of Color” Award at the Gala in October 2015 and was given Citations from the cities of Springfield, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut respectively. He is a board member of the West Indian Independence Celebrations and Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival; two of the largest festivals in North America that generates over 40,000 people annually. His love for humanity garnered him to be a chairperson for PLOG– a non profit organization in Ghana, Africa that provides skill training and support for underprivileged children. Mr. Longmore is a speaker/moderator for both International Youth Peace Conference and the Singles Ministry “When destiny meets purpose”.
A loving and devoted father, mentor, tutor, speaker and basketball coach; he credits his mother for teaching him the way of life, “GOD and Family First”. Mr. Longmore passionately believes that all things are possible through Christ. He hosts a radio program entitled “Reggae Voyage” on Saturdays at 8:30pm on WESU 88.1FM (www.wesufm.org). The purpose of the show is to educate, inspire, inform, and entertain the community while spreading the Love and Culture of the Caribbean through Music and conversations. His passion is to do public speaking for youths, as well as, missionary work and promote programs and educational events that will help improve the lives and conditions of people. Mr. Longmore and his wife Jackie are putting together a non profit organization to help needy children in Jamaica. This is part of his marketing concept that was created in an effort of making for a Better World through healing, skilled training, media, business, music, fashion, sports, movies, education and social networking. In May of 2017, Mr. Longmore hosted the 5th Annual Miss Plus Size Universe International Pageant taking place in Trinidad & Tobago. He will receive another Humanitarian and Community leader award in September 2017 from DEEDEE Entertainment in Maryland.