Jamaica gained independence in 1962 and about that time reggae music emerged. Reggae music has influenced the world and even started a few other genres of music. Over the years on my radio show, with the help of Clinton Lindsay, I compiled a list of songs from requests from listeners and past top songs lists. Here is a year by year rundown of The Top 100 Reggae Songs From 1962 – 2017.

Position Title of song Artist/s or Group Producer Year 1 || One Love || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1977 2 || Poor mi isrealite || Desmond dekker & the aces || leslie kong || 1969 3 || Here I come || Dennis Brown || Tad dawkins || 1984 4 || Cherry Oh Baby || Eric Donaldson || Edward bunny lee || 1971 5 || You don’t care || The techniques || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 6 || 54-46 that’s my number || Toots & the maytals || leslie kong || 1968 7 || Satta Massa Gana || The Abyssinians || Bernard collins || 1970 8 || Natural Mystic || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1977 9 || The harder they come || Jimmy Cliff || same || 1972 10 || Legalize it || Peter Tosh || Same || 1976 11 || Everything I own || Ken Boothe || Lloyd Cahmbers || 1974 12 || Wear you to the ball || Uroy & the paragons || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1970 13 || No woman no cry || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Chris blackwell/steve smith || 1974 14 || Rivers of babylon || The melodians || leslie kong || 1969 15 || Revolution || Dennis Brown || Sly dunbar/Robbie Shakespear || 1983 16 || Marcus Garvey || Burning Spear || lawrenc jackruby lindo || 1975 17 || Loving Pauper || Dobby Dobson || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1968 18 || Two sevens clash || Culture || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1976 19 || Love I can feel || John Holt || Clement coxsone dodd || 1970 20 || Waiting in vain || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1977 21 || Sitting & watching || Dennis Brown || Sly Dunbar/Robbie Shakespear || 1980 22 || Book of the rules || The Heptones || Harry Johnson || 1973 23 || Queen Majesty || The techniques || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 24 || Night Nurse || Gregory Isaacs || same || 1982 25 || Land of my birth || Eric Donaldson || Winston Wallace || 1978 26 || The tide is high || The paragons || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 27 || Pass the kutchie || The mighty diamonds || Augustus gussie Clarke || 1982 27 || Who the cap fit || Bob Marley || same || 1979 28 || My boy lollipop || Millie smalls || Chris Blackwell || 1964 29 || No man is an Island || Dennis Brown || Clement coxsone dodd || 1969 29 || I’m still in love with you || Alton Ellis || Clement coxsone dodd || 1967 30 || Electric Boogie || Marcia Griffiths || Bunny Wailer || 1982 31 || Police & thieves || Junior Mervin || Lee Scratch Perry || 1976 32 || One Blood || Jr. Reid || same || 1989 33 || Get up stand up || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Chris Blackwell/the wailers || 1973 33 || Unchained || Bob Andy || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 34 || War || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1974 35 || Many rivers to cross || Jimmy Cliff || same || 1972 36 || Fade away || Jr. Byles || Joseph hoo kim || 1975 37 || Bam Bam || Sister Nancy || Winston Riley || 1985 38 || I need a roof || The mighty diamonds || Joseph hoo kim || 1976 39 || My conversation || slim smith & the uniques || Bunny Lee || 1970 40 || Tenement yard || Jacob Miller || Ian & Roger Lewis || 1975 40 || Now we’ve found love || Third World || Alex Sadkin/ Third world || 1978 41 || Talk about love || Pat Kelly || Phil Prat || 1971 42 || What kind of world || The Cables || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 43 || I’ve got to go back home || Bob Andy || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 44 || No No No || Dawn Penn || Clement coxsone dodd/Steely&Cleevie || 68 /93 44 || Three little birds || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1977 45 || Get myself together || Dennis Brown || Sly Dunbar & Robbie Shakespear || 1985 46 || Big ship || Freddy Mcgreggor || Linval Thompson || 1982 47 || Should I || Dennis Brown || Tad dawkins || 1984 48 || Vanity || Sugar minott || Clement coxsone dodd || 1975 49 || Carry go bring come || Justin Hines / the dominoes || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1965 49 || Have mercy || The mighty diamonds || Joseph hoo kim || 1976 50 || How could I leave || Dennis Brown Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1978 50 || Breaking up || Alton Ellis || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 51 || Rain from the sky || Delroy Wilson || Clement coxsone dodd || 1967 52 || Can I change my mind || Alton Ellis || Clement coxsone dodd || 1969 53 || Greetings || Half Pint || George Phang || 1986 53 || Black Cinderella || Errol Dunkley || Ivan Jimmy Radway || 1972 54 || Equal Rights || Peter Tosh || same || 1977 55 || One dance || Beres Hammond || Willie Lindo || 1985 55 || Johnny too bad || The Slickers || byron lee || 1971 56 || Soon forward || Gregory Isaacs || Gregory/ Sly & Robbie || 1979 57 || Moving Away || Ken boothe || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 58 || Someone loves you || J.C. Lodge || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1981 58 || Love me forever || Carlton & the shoes || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 59 || Puppet on a string || Ken boothe || Clement coxsone dodd || 1967 60 || Duppy or gunman || Ernie Smith || same || 1974 60 || Cottage in negril || Tyrone Taylor || same || 1981 61 || I shot the sheriff || Bob Marley & the Wailers || Chris Blackwell/the wailers || 1973 62 || Picture on the wall || Freddy Mckay || Clement coxsone dodd || 1970 63 || Uptown top rankin || Althea & Donna || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1977 63 || Nanny Goat || Larry & Alvin Marshall || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 64 || Breakfast in bed || Lorna bennett || Harry Johnson || 1972 64 || Bam Bam || The maytals || byron lee || 1966 65 || Ram goat liver || Pluto shervington || Paul khouri || 1974 66 || Intensified ’68 || Desmond dekker & the aces || leslie kong || 1968 66 || Ba Ba Boom || The Jamaicans || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 67 || Redemption song || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1980 68 || Perfidia || Phyllis dillon || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 68 || Sarah || Frankie Paul || King Jammys || 1987 69 || Hold me tight || Johnny Nash || same || 1968 70 || Leave people business || Admiral Tibbett || Winston Riley || 1989 71 || Is this love || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1978 71 || Stealing Love || Carlene Davis || Willie Lindo || 1981 72 || 96 degrees in the shade || Third World || same || 1977 73 || Under mi sleng ting || Wayne smith || Lloyd king jammys James || 1985 73 || Ring the alarm || Tenor Saw || Winston Riley || 1985 74 || 007 Shanty town || Desmond dekker & the aces || leslie kong || 1966 75 || War inna Babylon || Max Romeo || Lee Scratch Perry || 1977 75 || Too Experience || Bob Andy || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 76 || Baltimore || The Tamlins || Sly dunbar/Robbie shakespear || 1980 77 || I’m just a guy || Alton Ellis || Clement coxsone dodd || 1967 77 || Better must come || Delroy Wilson || Bunny Lee || 1971 78 || On the beach || The paragons || Arthur “Duke” Reid || 1967 79 || Solomon || Derrick harriott || same || 1967 80 || Armagideon Time || Willie Williams || Clement coxsone dodd || 1978 80 || Jammin || Bob Marley & the Wailers || same || 1977 81 || Members Only || Tyrone Taylor || Winston Riley || 1985 82 || One man against the world || Gregory Isaacs || Tappa Zukie / Gussie Clarke || 1978 82 || Take it easy || Hopeton Lewis || Sam mitchell/Keith scott || 1967 83 || Mr. boombastic || Shaggy || Tony Kelly/Bobby Digital/R. Livingston || 1995 83 || Telephone Love || J C Lodge || Augustus gussie Clarke || 1988 84 || Iron Lion Zion || Bob Marley || same || 1992 85 || One draw || Rita marley || Ricky walters/ashley grub cooper || 1981 85 || Housewives choice || Derrick Morgan/patsy || leslie kong || 1962 86 || Bad Boys || Inner Circle || Ian Lewis || 1987 86 || Feel like jumping || Marcia Griffiths || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 87 || Murder she wrote || Chacka demus & Pliers || Sly dunbar/Robbie shakes || 1982 87 || Baby why || The Cables || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 88 || Murderer || Barrington Levy || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1984 89 || If me have a girl || Nitty Gritty || King Jammys || 1985 89 || Thank you Lord || The Wailers || Clement coxsone dodd || 1967 90 || Tell me now || Marcia Griffiths || Clement coxsone dodd || 1968 90 || Nice up the dance || Michigan /Smiley || Clement coxsone dodd || 1979 91 || Here I come || Barrington Levy || Paul jah screw Love || 1985 92 || Arlene || General Echo || Winston Riley || 1985 93 || Herbman hustling || Sugr Minott || Sugar Minott & Peter Thompson || 1984 93 || Guess who is coming to dinner || Black Uhuru || Sly Dunbar / Robbie Shakespear || 1983 94 || Oh Carolina || Folks Brothers/Count Ossie || Prince Buster || 1963 94 || Action || Nadine Sutherland/Terror Fabulous || Dave Kelly || 1993 95 || Pass the dutchie || Musical Youth || Tony Owens || 1982 95 || Boxing || Cornell Campbell || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1979 96 || Buddy bye || Johnny Osbourne || King Jammys || 1984 96 || Movie star || Errol Dunkley || same || 1971 97 || Caan Dun || Shabba Ranks || King Jammys || 1991 98 || My woman || Barrington Levy || Joe Gibbs/Errol Thompson || 1984 98 || Under Pressure || Super cat || King Jammys || 1985 99 || This Magic Moment || Leroy Gibbons || King Jammys || 1987 100 || Sorry || Foxy Brown || Steely & Clevie || 1989 100 || Love me forever || Cynthia Schloss || Winston Blake || 1985

About My Radio Show:

My show is called Reggae Voyage is based out ofMiddletown, Connecticut and the purpose is to educate, inform, inspire and entertain the audience about the rich culture and heritage of our West Indian people on a positive level through music. We have live interviews and reviews of all major events and topics that are a part of the diaspora while promoting talented artists from the CARIBBEAN. The show airs on WESU 88.1fm Saturdays from 8-10pm. Listen live at www.wesufm.org.

About the Author:

Donovan Longmore is an avid entrepreneur who has over 25 years in the entertainment, finance and healthcare industries. Born and raised in Montego Bay, Jamaica, it was always a pleasure for this music guru to listen and carefully studied on air personalities. Donovan migrated to the U.S. in the early 80’s with a vision of making Jamaica a better place for all. Surprised at the limited access of Caribbean music on local radio stations, he wanted to make a vast change. Improvements were made as technology and music became more commercialized.

A strong believer in promoting positive ideas and talents, he is the President of Earth Angel Productions – a gospel based company that promotes gospel talent searches for young people and bring souls to Christ. His tireless efforts have earned him numerous awards over the years. Mr. Longmore was honored by the City of Hartford and Springfield for his leadership role on the Radio and in the communities which he serves. In 2015 he was given an official Citation by the State of Connecticut General Assembly and was recognized for his humanitarian work as an Exceptional Community Service Leader at the Extraordinary People Awards held in Dallas, Texas. He received the “One Hundred Men of Color” Award at the Gala in October 2015 and was given Citations from the cities of Springfield, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut respectively. He is a board member of the West Indian Independence Celebrations and Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival; two of the largest festivals in North America that generates over 40,000 people annually. His love for humanity garnered him to be a chairperson for PLOG– a non profit organization in Ghana, Africa that provides skill training and support for underprivileged children. Mr. Longmore is a speaker/moderator for both International Youth Peace Conference and the Singles Ministry “When destiny meets purpose”.

A loving and devoted father, mentor, tutor, speaker and basketball coach; he credits his mother for teaching him the way of life, “GOD and Family First”. Mr. Longmore passionately believes that all things are possible through Christ. He hosts a radio program entitled “Reggae Voyage” on Saturdays at 8:30pm on WESU 88.1FM (www.wesufm.org). The purpose of the show is to educate, inspire, inform, and entertain the community while spreading the Love and Culture of the Caribbean through Music and conversations. His passion is to do public speaking for youths, as well as, missionary work and promote programs and educational events that will help improve the lives and conditions of people. Mr. Longmore and his wife Jackie are putting together a non profit organization to help needy children in Jamaica. This is part of his marketing concept that was created in an effort of making for a Better World through healing, skilled training, media, business, music, fashion, sports, movies, education and social networking. In May of 2017, Mr. Longmore hosted the 5th Annual Miss Plus Size Universe International Pageant taking place in Trinidad & Tobago. He will receive another Humanitarian and Community leader award in September 2017 from DEEDEE Entertainment in Maryland.