Three Jamaican Hotels Included on Travelers Choice Top 25 Luxury Hotels List by Tripadvisor

Ranked at Number 1 on the Tripadvisor TravelersChoice list of luxury hotels in the Caribbean is The Cliff Hotel in Negril. The hotel offers suites and villas, a wellness spa, and exceptional dining and bars. Located on five tranquil tropical acres above the sparkling Caribbean Sea, the exclusive hotel accommodations provide just 22 suites and four private villas, making it small enough for intimacy, yet large enough to offer all the five-star luxuries features expected. Stylish and elegant but offering casual comforts at the same time, this venue is perfect for weddings, romantic couples retreat, or getaways with friends and family.

Listed at Number 10 is the Trident Hotel in Port Antonio on Jamaica’s northeast coast. The area has been called the “Jamaican Riviera” in reference to its natural beauty, glamour, and cultural history. The hotel is near a variety of amazing beaches, waterfalls, caves, and rainforests, which allow guests to have an authentic Jamaican experience. The ocean-front villas provide the perfect retreat, combining modern design with inspiration from the 1950s. There is a residential feel to the interiors, which include private terraces with pools. Each villa has its own hand-selected furnishings and original artwork.

Coming in at Number 25 is the Iberostar Grand Hotel Rose Hall in Montego Bay. This beautiful upscale resort features king-size beds in the rooms and swim-outs to the pool. The fantastic food includes lobster and crab at the buffet every night, and the Port Maria restaurant situated by the ocean offers excellent dining and drinks choices. The staff was especially commended for their friendly and helpful attitudes.

Photo Source: Trident Hotel