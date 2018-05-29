7 Tips to Help You Climb Dunn’s River Falls

Jamaica’s Dunn’s River Falls is one of the most popular attractions on the island and a definite must-do on everyone’s itinerary. Nestled in Ocho Rios on Jamaica’s northern coastline, this majestic waterfall is surrounded by natural foliage and fringed by a gorgeous beach that together make this a very exciting adventure. If you’re attempting to climb Dunn’s River, here are some tips to bear in mind.

Start from the bottom.

It’s much easier to climb up the falls than to climb down. And from the bottom of Dunn’s River Falls, you get an awesome view of crystal clear waters cascading over the rocks.

Stay to the sides of the falls.

The force of the water coming down the falls is stronger towards the center. Follow the guides’ instructions and walk along the edges of the waterfall. There, the waterfall is much less forceful, and the stones form somewhat of a trail that you can follow towards the top.

Get water shoes.

You’ll be walking in water so of course some stones will be slippery, making it quite easy to lose your footing. Get waterproof shoes to help you get a grip on the climb. There are special shoes you can buy that are designed for wet adventures such as climbing waterfalls.

Go with a group for support.

To avoid slipping over rocks or falling with a sudden gush of water, it’s best to climb the falls in groups. Don’t shy away from holding hands with strangers for support.

Stop occasionally to rest.

For some people, the trip up the falls can be grueling. You are climbing uphill after all. However, it’s quite ok to go at your own pace if you’re finding it difficult to keep up with the group. That way, you can take rest stops as often as you wish.

Enjoy the small pools.

On your way up the falls, you’ll discover several small pools where you spend a few minutes enjoying a natural hydrating massage served up by the invigorating cascade. Spend time at each of these pools for a most refreshing experience.

Watch your step.

For safety, it’s best to follow the directions of the guide, and more importantly, look where you place your feet. As with any waterfall, you could easily lose your footing on slippery rocks or plunge suddenly into an unexpected pool.