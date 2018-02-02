Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending February 2nd, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN NEWS STORIES

CLARKE CHOSEN BY JLP AS CARETAKER OF NORTH WEST ST ANDREW

In a decision expected to create some controversy among members of the Jamaica Labor Party (JLP), Duane Smith was not named by the ruling party to be the candidate for North West St. Andrew. Instead, the JLP selected Ambassador Nigel Clarke as caretaker of the constituency. Smith, whose father Derrick Clarke represented the area for 29 years, and Clarke, a former Opposition senator, were the two candidates interviewed by the party’s Selection Committee to compete in the upcoming by-election required by the retirement of Derrick Smith. Clarke is chairman of the National Housing Trust and a member of the Government’s Economic Growth Council.

BRYAN SYKES, NEW ACTING CHIEF JUSTICE, WANTS MORE TECH INVESTMENT

The new Acting Chief Justice, Justice Bryan Sykes, is calling for more investment in technology in order to speed up judicial processes. According to Sykes, there are instances of mislaid files and documents that are not filed correctly, which creates significant delays in court proceedings. If documents are not available, cases are rescheduled for a future date. One way to resolve this problem, Sykes believes, is to use appropriate electronic filing technology to take care of these tasks. He noted that the Caribbean Court of Justice has implemented such technology to its benefit.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS STORIES

ANTIGUA-BARBUDA SIGN AGREEMENT FOR FINANCIAL AID FROM RUSSIA

The Russian Federation and the governments of Antigua and Barbuda have made a direct funding arrangement that will provide humanitarian financial aid for rebuilding Barbuda, which was seriously damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The agreement provides for the Russian government to put US$200,000 for financing Barbuda’s recovery effort. According to Charles Fernandez, Barbuda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed the agreement on behalf of the government and thanked Russia for its significant contribution, which will be used to pay for activities designed to revitalize the education sector by repairing the homes of 20 teachers, repairing homes of 20 students, and buying school and plumbing supplies for agricultural science.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS STORIES

HOLNESS TELLS DIASPORA JAMAICA IS NOT IN CHAOS

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is reassuring Jamaicans in the Diaspora that their island home is not in chaos, in spite of the continuing state of the public emergency in St. James. Holness made his remarks at the presentation in Parliament to extend the state of emergency for three months. His message to the Diaspora: Jamaica is not falling apart. He went on to explain that the government is taking deliberate, planned and strategic action to ensure that the rule of law is preserved. Holness asked Jamaicans overseas who send remittances back home to “life their voices in the foreign countries to say everything is okay.” He did acknowledge that there will be more disruption from the state of emergency but said Jamaicans have to take back control of the country by dismantling networks of organized crime.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA HOSTS HIGH-LEVEL DELEGATION FROM EUROPEAN UNION

A high-level delegation from the European Union (EU) led by Stefano Manservisi, the director-general for International Cooperation and Development in the European Commission, is in Jamaica for regional and bilateral discussions with Jamaican and Caribbean government representatives. The visit comes at an important moment as Jamaica prepares for new development cooperation between the EU and African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP)Group. Jamaica held the position of chair of the CARIFORUM group in the ACO and assumed the ACP presidency on February 1, 2018. Manservisi plans to beet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Senator Johnson Smith, Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, and Audley Shaw, Minister of Finance.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

DAMIAN MARLEY WINS FOURTH GRAMMY AWARD

Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, international reggae star, took home his fourth Grammy Award on January 28, 2018, winning the award in the Best Reggae Grammy category. Marley won for his album “Stony Hill,” which was released in 2017. The album has been selling well since its release, currently at Number Six on the Billboard Reggae Charts. It reached Number One several weeks previously and has been on the charts for 26 weeks. Marley also won Grammys for “Half-Way Tree” in 2002, and Best Reggae Album and Best Urban/Alternative Performance for “Welcome to Jamrock” in 2006.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS STORIES

YONA KNIGHT-WISDOM WINS HIS FIRST MAJOR DIVING TOURNAMENT

Jamaican diving sensation Yona Knight-Wisdom won his first major diving tournament in the Men’s 1m final at the British Diving Championships. The competition represents part of his preparation for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in April 2018. In an interview in The Gleaner newspaper, Knight-Wisdom, 22, related that it was the first time he actually won a major competition and that it represented a major accomplishment for him. He believes that his performance in the latest tournament shows that he is in a good place in preparing for the Commonwealth Games. Knight-Wisdom said his goal is to give 100 percent for Jamaica, perform as well as he can, and get on the podium in either the 3m or 1m