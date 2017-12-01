Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories for the week ending December 1st, 2017

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

HIGH SCHOOL IN ST. ANDREW INSTALLS WALK-THROUGH METAL DETECTOR

St. Andrew’s Edith Dalton James High School is now equipped with a walk-through metal detector, which was provided by the Improved Safety and Security in Schools Project. The project, which includes US$4 million in funding, was launched in October 2017 and is designed to lower the crime rate among young people between the 10 and 29 years of age. It targets 981 primary and secondary schools in 50 communities. Ruel Reid, Minister of Education, said the metal detector represents a tool meant to reinforce the values of discipline, non-violence, respect, and “love for each other.”

HOUSING AGENCY TO PROVIDE OVER 2,000 HOUSING SOLUTIONS

The Housing Agency of Jamaica Limited (HAJ) plans to introduce over 2,000 housing solutions targeting mid-to-low income individuals over the next three years. Gary Howell, managing director of the HAJ, noted the growing need for affordable options for those hoping to own a home. The HAJ is committed to having a role in responding to these needs. According to Richard Jones, HAJ public relations and marketing manager, 115 solutions will be provided during the 2017-2018 period in Green Pond, St. James, and Runaway Bay, St. Ann. In 2018-2019, the agency plans to add 160 unites in Reid’s Pen, St. Catherine, and Belair in St. Ann.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

GOVERNMENT IN BARBADOS NAMES ROAD AFTER RIHANNA

Westbury New Road in St. Michael parish in Barbados will be known by a new name meant to honor the international pop star Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty). A naming ceremony was held to coincide with the country’s 51st anniversary marking its political independence from Britain. The Tourism Ministry noted that the road is growing as a tourist attraction, and the nation wanted to highlight the achievements of the Grammy-award-winning singer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

REID SEEKS PARTNERSHIP WITH DIASPORA FOR NATIONAL SCHOOL BUS SERVICE

Jamaican Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Ruel Reid, is calling on Jamaicans in the Diaspora in the United States to help the island’s government create a national school bus service. According to Reid, his Ministry wants to obtain 100 school buses by 2022. He encouraged the Diaspora to match that target number. He made his remarks at a reception held in his honor by Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, DC. Reid said he envisions a transportation system that will take students from home to school and back again. He believes that input from stakeholders in the Diaspora is critical to achieving this goal.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

EARNINGS FROM AIRBNB BOOKINGS TOTAL MORE THAN $1 BILLION

Earnings from visitors to Jamaica who are looking for boutique-type accommodations on the island totaled more than $1 billion in 2017, according to Airbnb, the largest home lodging platform in the world. The Airbnb portal was responsible for these bookings. According to Chris Lehane, head of Airbnb’s global policy and public affairs division, the company’s presence in Jamaica has grown significantly and generated $1.1 billion for the nation’s economy. He made his remarks at the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) global tourism conference, which was held in Montego Bay. Booking to date in 2017 have risen to 54,000, compared with 36,000 in all of 2016.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

GRANGE OFFERS CONGRATULATIONS TO MISS JAMAICA UNIVERSE

Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, congratulated Davina Bennett, Miss Jamaica Universe, on her second-runner-up position in the finale of the Miss Universe 2017 pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. While acknowledging Bennett’s third place finish, Grange said “in our heart, you are number one and our queen.” Grange also noted the poise, confidence and “true Jamaican spirit” that Bennett displayed during the pageant. She went on to say that “our Davina” made an impression on the world and serves as an inspiration to other young Jamaican women.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

NEW ASAJ PRESIDENT COMMITTED TO CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES

Martin Lyn, who will serve as the new president of the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ), promised to reform the organization’s constitution. The reform will be one of his first actions as head of the organization, which was formerly known as the Amateur Swimming Association of Jamaica. Lyn was elected by a vote of 32-22 to defeat former president Handel Lamey at the yearly general meeting at the Jamaica Olympic Association headquarters. Conflicts arising during the voting process governed by the current constitution prompted Lyn to describe the governing rules as “antiquated.” He cited this as the reason that few issues are voted on or passed and vowed to make changes. He also plans to reform wat he sees as an “antiquated” nominating system.