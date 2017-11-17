Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories for the week ending November 17th, 2017

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICANS DEMAND END OF GOVERNMENT DRESS CODE

Jamaicans who need to visit a government office or other government entity are required to follow a dress code that prohibits dealings with individuals who are not “properly dressed.” The situation is not new, being discussed in 2010 when it was discovered that the code was never relaxed, not even in emergencies. Grieving parents and relatives are routinely turned away from government hospitals if not “properly attired.” There is no law that prohibits sleeveless dress for women – or men – yet nearly all government offices post a notification listing the following non-inclusive list of “inappropriate “dress: strapless blouses, sleeveless blouses, tank tops, low cut blouses, short mini skirts, tube tops, shorts (for women); and shorts, slippers, low-slung pants, undershirts (for men). Critics have called for an end to the code.

GOVERNMENT HAS TWO WEEKS TO REMOVE CONTROVERSIAL ZOSO CLAUSE

The Jamaican government has been given two weeks to eliminate a controversial portion of the Constabulary Force Act by police. The Jamaica Police Federation is calling for the removal of the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) Consequential Amendment to Section 5 and Section 70 of the law. According to Raymond Wilson, chairman sergeant of the Police Federation, ZOSO amends Section 5 to create new punitive sanctions for police who resign without giving notice in writing or permission from the Police Commissioner.

———————————————

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

———————————————

NATIONS IN CARIBBEAN HIT BY DISASTERS TO BE SUPPORTED BY IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) promised to provide the storm-ravaged regions of the Caribbean with funding for their recovery, according to Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the agency. Lagarde made her remarks at a meeting with Caribbean leaders in New Kingston, Jamaica. The IMF is prepared to provide help with finding sources of special funding and skills to develop mitigation and resilience strategies in both the short and long terms. A meeting with public and private stakeholders who have concerns about these issues was also proposed for the future.

——————————————–

SPONSORSHIP

———————————————

———————————————

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

———————————————

ETANA TO RECEIVE EXCELLENCE IN ARTS AWARD IN WASHINGTON DC

Etana, a singer and musician of Jamaican heritage, will be honored with the Excellence in the Arts Award at the Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) ceremony in Washington DC in recognition of how her music has impacted the reggae scene in the United States. Etana has long recognized the power of music in having a global influence, and with the release of her single “Wrong Address” in 2007, a song that focuses on discrimination facing Jamaicans who live in violent communities, she has used her music to document the situation. Etana is also an advocate and activist for children in Jamaica. CARAH will also honor Karl Racine of Haitian heritage, who is the Attorney General of Washington DC; and Dr. the Hon. Henry Lowe, Scientist and Inventor, also of Jamaican heritage; among others.

———————————————

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

———————————————

NATURAL JUICE SALES RISE FOLLOWING RELEASE OF KARTEL SONG

The song “Mhm Hm” by Vybz Kartel, has prompted higher sales for a beverage made of oats, peanuts and nutmeg. Because the song lyrics refer to the juice, demand for the product has resulted in a change to the label so it matches the song title. Doran “Bretless” Miller, 27, is the founder of Life Juices, and he had to change the name of the beverage after people started to refer to it by a phrase from the song, which was released about two months ago. According to Miller, buyers say, “Gi mi a ‘Buck Up Inna,” in reference to Kartel’s tune. Miller makes the juice from scratch in Kingston. He is receiving orders for the drink from places like Philadelphia and Canada, as well as Jamaica.

—————————————————–

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

—————————————————-

BOB MARLEY SONG THEME OF ANTI-BULLYING CAMPAIGN

Reggae icon Bob Marley’s song “Get Up, Stand Up” is the theme song for an anti-bullying human rights campaign sponsored by the Optimist International Caribbean District (OICD). The program began on October 1, 2017, and will run to September 10, 2018. According to Calvin A. Hunter, OICD Governor, the organization received permission to use the song for free from Cedelia Marley, Bob Marley’s daughter, who is in support of the initiative. The song was chosen because its lyrics can inspire those who are being bullied and who have lost hope.

—————-

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

——————

TWELVE TEAMS FROM JAMAICA IN FLORIDA NETBALL CLASSIC

A dozen Jamaican teams will participate in the Florida Netball Classic in 2017. Among the teams are the Business House Netball Association Senior ‘B’ champions JN Bank and Business House Netball Senior ‘A’ champions, Scotiabank ‘A’ , runners-up NHT ‘A’, Ministry Of Education ‘A’ and Appliance Traders Limited (ATL). The competition will be held on November 18 and 19 at the Coral Springs Gymnasium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The tournament has attracted over 50 teams from Canada, Antigua, The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman Islands, Australia, New Zealand and England.