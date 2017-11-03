Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories for the week ending November 3rd, 2017

—————————————-

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

LEVEL OF VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN IN JAMAICAN ALARMS UNICEF

The office of UNIFECT Jamaica has expressed alarm at a report, which found that most Jamaican children between two and 14 years of age have been subjected to violent disciplinary measures. The report entitled “A Familiar Face: Violence in the Lives of Children and Adolescents” provided figures pertaining to the number of Jamaican children who die violent deaths and who regularly experience sexual violence and violent discipline that “frightened” the organization, according to Mark Connolly, representative of UNICEF JAMAICA. Forty-seven children were killed through violent means between January and October of 2017, the report states. It also states that more children were killed violently in 2017 to date that in all of 2016. Boys represented the vast majority of the children who were killed, according to the report.

DUNN WINS S.E. ST. MARY, PNP SWEEPS CORPORATE AREA IN BY-ELECTION

Dr. Norman Dunn, candidate of the Jamaica Labor Party (JLP), won the by-election in South East St. Mary after losing the seat in the general electrino of 2016. Dunn received over 8,176 votes, compared to 7,239 votes for his opponent from the People’s National Party (PNP) Dr. Shane Alexis. Dunn’s victory gives the JLP a majority of 33-30 in the House of Representatives. Candidates from the PNP – Mark Golding of South St. Andrew and Angela Brown-Burke for South West St. Andrew – won easily.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

ST. VINCENT UNHAPPY WITH LABEL OF “PRIME MONEY LAUNDERING” SPOT

Several regulatory agencies in St. Vincent are making strong objections to the characterization of the country as a “prime money-laundering destination,” as described by Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager for the current US President, who is facing a number of legal charges for his financial and other dealings. A joint statement issued by St Vincent’s National Anti-Money Laundering Committee, the Financial Services Authority, and the Financial Intelligence Unit denounced the characterization and stated that such a label is “uninformed, outdated, erroneous, and inaccurate.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

BIRMINGHAM AFRICAN-CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY HONORS HEROS WITH AWARDS

The High Commissioner for Jamaica, Seth George Ramocan, praised Jamaicans in Birmingham, the “second city” in the United Kingdom, for their role in helping the city become the host for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Ramocan made his remarks at the 27th annual gala of the Association of Jamaican Nationals (AJN). The gala was also the venue for giving awards to local “unsung” heroes of the community. The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, including the Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands John Crabtree OBE, Lord Mayor of Birmingham Anne Underwood, and AJN patron Lord Bill Morris of Handsworth OJ.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

HOTELS IN JAMAICA EXPECT GOOD WINTER SEASON

According to Charmaine Deane, the area director of marketing and communications for the Jewel Resorts, the winter season of 2017-2018 will likely see tourism business that might have otherwise gone to regions damaged by storms in the Caribbean. However, other tourism experts are less certain that the storms will impact Jamaica’s occupancy rates in any significant way. Dimitris Kosvogiannis, the general manager of the Melia Jamaica Braco Village, which has 225 rooms, believes that some business will be diverted to Jamaica from the storm-damaged areas, but also noted that the island offers attractions and accommodations that were never available on some of the worst-damaged islands. Jamaica’s tourism market has seen a growth rate of about six percent from January to August 2017, indicating that an increase in visitors this winter will not all be the result of diversions from other Caribbean venues.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BOB MARLEY EARNINGS RANK FIFTH AMONG DECEASED CELEBRITIES

Although reggae icon Bob Marley died 36 years ago, his music and brand continue to generate millions of dollars in revenue. The Jamaican singer ranks fifth on a list of top-earning deceased celebrities compiled by Forbes with US$23 million in 2017. These earnings have been boosted by his children, who have made him “the face” of House of Marley speakers and headphones, as well as the Marley Beverage Company. Ahead of Marley are Michael Jackson who tops the list for the fifth consecutive year, earning US$75 million. Arnold Palmer, golf legend, earned US40 million, while Charles Schultz, the creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip, earned US$38 million. Rock icon Elvis Presley received US$35 million in 2017.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

GRANGE PRAISES STAFANIE TAYLOR AS EXAMPLE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, believes that the island’s young people should look to Stafanie Taylor as an example to follow. Grange made her remarks after the ground-breaking for the Stafanie Taylor Oval and sign honoring the cricketeer at Eltham High School in Spanish Town, which Taylor attended. Taylor herself said she wanted to inspire young people, especially girls, to “never give up on their dreams.” Grange noted that Taylor was able to overcome her challenges to become the captain of the West Indies women’s cricket team. She is also consistently ranked among the top performers by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Taylor said she was proud to be recognized by her former school. “To think that a girl like me from the inner city would have made such impact… that it would be recognized by my country, is beyond anything I would have expected,” she said. Taylor received the Order of Distinction (OD) and has represented the Windies women’s team over 80 times since she made her debut in 2008 when she was 17. The Oval is one of the Jamaica 55 Legacy Project built by the Sports Development Foundation jointly with the Sports Ministry.