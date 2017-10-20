Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories for the week ending October 20th, 2017

—————————————-

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA GRANTS FIRST TWO MEDICAL MARIJUANA LICENSES

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) Jamaica has issued its first two licenses to the island’s medical marijuana industry. Licensed as a processor is Everything Oily Labs Limited, and licensed as a cultivator is Epican. Hyacinth Lightbourne, the chair of the CLA, stated that another three applicants have also been approved for licenses. Karl Samuda, Jamaica’s Minister of Agriculture, has praised the CLA for its diligence and commitment to the approval process. While noting the criticism of the pace of the process, Samuda also said Jamaica must perform all due diligence in order to remain in the international cannabis industry.

NEW WEBSITE LETS JAMAICANS LEARN ABOUT NATION’S CLIMATE PROJECTS

Jamaicans can visit a new website at www.ppcrja.org.jm to learn about how the country is working to minimize the damage and consequences from extreme hurricanes and other impacts of climate change. The site, which was launched by the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience (PPCR), is part of a US$1.2 billion established by the Climate Investment Funds (CIF). The CIF seeks to encourage climate adaptation and resilience building and has five projects in Jamaica. According to Dr. Winsome Townsend, who manages the Adaptation Program and Financing Mechanism (AP&FM) of the PPCR. The website increases the visibility of these projects and highlights their successes.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARIBBEAN GOVERNMENTS DISCUSS RENEWABLE ENERGY AFTER HURRICANES

Governments from throughout the Caribbean met with representatives from the energy industry and with Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, and Bruce Levy, CEO of BMR Energy, to discuss the role of renewable energy options in the wake of the devastating hurricanes that swept through the region. The destructive power of the hurricanes have left many areas without power, and access to electricity is very limited. The hurricanes have emphasized the need for more reliable and resilient energy systems throughout the Caribbean.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

BOBBY CLARKE RECEIVES JAMAICAN NATIONAL ORDER OF DISTINCTION

Robert “Bobby” Clarke, Jamaican-born president and CEO of Irie Jam Radio, received the Order of Distinction from the Jamaican government for his more than 20 years of dedicated media service to the Jamaicans living in the New York Tri-State area. Clarke, who lives in New York City and operates Irie Jam Radio from its base in Queens, was honored by the island’s government on National Heroes Day at an elaborate ceremony on the grounds of King’s House. The Order of Distinction was established in 1968 through an Act of Parliament and is the sixth-highest of Jamaica’s Orders of Societies of Honor. Irie FM radio was launched on August1, 1990, with its unprecedented all-reggae format.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

AGRICULTURE MINISTER CONSIDERS CHANGES TO COFFEE INDUSTRY

Karl Samuda, Jamaica’s Minister of Agriculture, is considering changes to the island’s coffee industry in the face of a potential downturn in the future. According to Samuda, the coffee industry has benefitted from the support of Japan, which has funded coffee farmers and helped with the development of farms, as well as offering a large market for Jamaican coffee. However, the island’s coffee industry has become excessively centered and reliant on Japanese markets, so it is time to think about expanding the industry’s scope to North America, Europe, and other regions around the world.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

SINGER DMEDZ PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON CRIME WITH PEACE MARCH

On National Heroes Day, Dwayne Adams, known as DMedz, called attention to the issue of crime in the Farm/Effortville area by holding a peace march called “Nuf Falla Bad Company.” The artiste, who is from May Pen, said the goal of the march is to unify the community. He said he wants to stop the rapid rise of the murder rate in the area and to let young people know that it isn’t necessary to take a life to make a point. The singer said the route of the march, which ran along Sevens Road, was chosen because a child and a mother were both victims of crime there.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICA’S DANE KELLY WINS PRESTIGIOUS SOCCER AWARD

Dane Kelly. 26, of Jamaica has received the first United Soccer League Golden Boot in his career. Kelly, a striker, is the top all-time scorer in the league, the second-tier tournament in soccer in the United States. He took the award after having another successful season scoring for Reno 1868 FC, the third-best side in the Western Conference. Kelly’s award was one of three statistical awards announced by the league at the end of the regular season. Kelly called the award “a tremendous honor” and gave credit to his teammates for helping him make 18 goals during the past season. With Kelly’s career-high 18 season goals, Reno set a single-season record for the USL with 75 goals. Kelly is also the first player to achieve more than 50 goals in the USL since its beginning in 2011. He has scored 66 goals.