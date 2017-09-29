Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories for the week ending September 29th, 2017

—————————————-

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

GOVERNMENT COMMITS US$100,000 EACH TO DOMINICA , ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

The Jamaican government has pledged to provide US$100,000 each for the redevelopment of Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda following the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. Prime Minister Andrew Holness also mobilized the 120 members of the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to deploy in Dominica to help its recovery efforts, security, distribution of relief supplies, as well as to help with damage assessment, planning for recovery, and logistics management.

MEMBERS OF SHADOW CABINET SELECTED BY PNP’S PHILLIPS

Dr. Peter Phillips, the president of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), has announced his new Shadow Cabinet. Newly added are Fitz Jackson, who will be responsible for national security; Dr. Angela Burke, who will work with local government; Lisa Hanna, who will address foreign affairs and foreign trade’ and Damion Crawford, who will act as spokesperson for youth and culture. Giving up the shadow portfolio of finance, Phillips said he wanted a combination of youth and experience among his Cabinet members. Senator Mark Golding will now handle the finance portfolio.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

FAMOUS CHEF PROVIDING MEALS TO THOUSANDS IN PUERTO RICO

Chef Hose Andres, who has experience with previous disaster relief efforts, is focusing his talents on feeding hospital workers who are attempting to aid the people of Puerto Rico following the disaster imposed by Hurricane Maria. Andres, who is well-known for serving gourmet dishes in high-class New York and Los Angeles restaurants, has no trouble using what ingredients he can find to feed those in need. Chef Andres traveled on San Juan on his own imitative, as he has in other disaster zones, to make sure that the people are fed. Most of the meals are being provided to hospital staff who are working long hours is desperate conditions without sufficient power, fuel or medical supplies. Chef Andres is also famous for his public feud with Donald Trump involving contract issues associated with a restaurant in one of Trump’s hotels.

SPONSORSHIP

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN ACTIVIST TO SPEAK IN NEW YORK ABOUT PROTECTION ISLAND

Diana McCaulay, a Jamaican environmentalist and activist, is scheduled to deliver the CIN Lecture on November 13, 2017, at New York’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. McCaulay is a founding member and current CEO of the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), a leading environmental nonprofit organization. This will be the 13th annual staging of the lecture to the Diaspora. The title of the lecture is “The State of the Rock: How do we protect the Jamaican environment,” which will discuss the current condition of the island’s natural environment and climate, as well as its the major threats: climate change, poor environmental management, The CIN Lecture Series offers a forum in which visionary Caribbean leaders share their reflections on regional issues and provide direction and hope for the future.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

TOURISM BOOM EXPECTED AS CARIBBEAN RECOVERS FROM HURRICANES

Jamaica could see a boost in tourism as other islands in the Caribbean work to recover from the unprecedented damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. In comparison to the other islands in the region, Jamaica was relatively unscathed. According to Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, the country expects to see an increase in the number of tourists as travelers rebook their holiday trips to avoid hurricane-damaged venues. Bartlett estimated the increase of holiday visitors to Jamaica would total between one and two percent in 2017, with revenues totaling between US$150 million and US$200 million in the tourist sector.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

SEAN PAUL HAS ADVICE FOR UPCOMING DANCEHALL PERFORMERS

When asked about his formula for success, top dancehall star Sean Paul advised up-and-coming performers to work hard, follow their heart, and be unique. Paul, who has sold more than 25 million records in the United States and who was recently given an award for achievement by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), said, ““Just follow your heart and that’s what art is really about.” He also said artistes should try to create “beautiful things” that no one has every seen or thought of before. Paul is one of the top commercially successful dancehall artistes from Jamaica.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) plans to make a statement regarding the controversial tweet made by the current United States President in which he referenced sprint champion Usain Bolt. The tweet contrasted Bolt’s behavior in regard to the US national anthem as played at sporting events and the ongoing protests of police brutality made by American sports stars during the anthem, particularly at National Football League (NFL) games. Christophe Samuda, president of the JOA, said the association will issue a media release on the issue, which has not been well-received by many Jamaican fans, after consulting with the board of directors.