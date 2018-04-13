Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending April 13th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN NEWS STORIES

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER WORKS ON TRIP OVERSEAS

Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, is making an extended trip overseas to attend the Summit of the Americas in Peru before also attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in England. At the Summit, Holness and other leaders from the Caribbean will meet Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States. Holness will then travel to Brussels where he will address a special session of the African Caribbean and Pacific Committee of Ambassadors. In London, the Prime Minister will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May at10 Downing Street in Westminster and have a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, among other meetings.

CLARKE PLANS TO FAST-TRACK TRANSFORMATION OF PUBLIC SECTOR

Nigel Clarke, Jamaica’s newly named Minister of Finance and the Public Service, said the government will revisit the public-sector transformation program, seeking to accelerate its implementation. The activity will include a review of the agenda for the rationalization of public entities over the coming four-to-six-week period. During that time, Clark also plans to complete the required consultations with union partners, ministries, and other stakeholders to ensure faster implementation.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS STORIES

NEW CARIBBEAN FILM FESTIVAL TO LAUNCH IN SAN ANDRES

The Colombian island of San Andres will be the site of the inaugural Seven Sea Color Film Festival, a new Caribbean film festival launched through the efforts of Mauricio Brunetti, a director from Argentina; Juan Carvajal, the co-founder of IndieBo, an independent film festival in Bogota and the founder of The Classics Film Festival; and Ivonne Torres, producer and co-founder of The Classics. The event has received the support of the island government and actor John Leguizamo, who is named ambassador emeritus. The festival’s focus is education, new creators, both contemporary and classic films, and technology.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS STORIES

RETIRED AMERICAN DIPLOMAT HELP JAMAICAN CHARITY

Retired American diplomat Brenda LaGrange Johnson is one of six former US ambassadors to Jamaica who have transformed their dedication to the island nation into a charitable force by serving on the board of the American Friends of Jamaica organization. The organization, which is based in the United States, is known for its philanthropy as much as for its diplomatic power. Johnson was US ambassador to Jamaica between 2005 and 2009. The organization began its fundraising efforts in New York, but in 2005, moved into Miami with its major fundraising event, an annual charity gala.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS STORIES

AIRBNB HOSTS IN JAMAICA GAIN $1 BILLION FOR SHARING THEIR HOMES

In 2017, Jamaicans who shared their homes through Airbnb received nearly $1 billion from the 55,000 visitors that came to the country through the service. According to Edmond Bartlett, Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, the still-growing relationship between Airbnb and the island has been quite positive. Bartlett announced the astounding numbers during the launch of Airbnb’s Host Club at Devon House, a first for the Caribbean region. Bartlett went on to say that Airbnb is “good news for Jamaica.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

2018 CALABASH LITERARY FESTIVAL THEMED “CALABASH LIT UP”

The popular Calabash Literary Festival will be held June 1 thru 3, 2018, at Treasure Beach in St. Elizabeth. The event receives support from the United States Embassy, the British Council, the Canadian High Commission, and the Jamaica Tourist Board. It will feature readings, conversations, and open-mic sessions. According to Donovan White, director of tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board, the festival represents a “cultural mecca” that contributes to the building of “Destination Jamaica.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS STORIES

PRAUGHT-LEER MAKES HISTORY IN 3,000 METER STEEPLECHASE

After winning the gold medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Jamaica’s Aisha Praught-Leer. 28, said, “This win is for everyone.” Praught-Leer is the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in the event at the international senior level, making track and field history. She finished the event with a time of 9:21:00. While she was born in Mississippi, the athlete represents Jamaica by virtue of her father, a Jamaican musician. “Anything is possible, and I would like to dedicate this medal to my husband, my family, my massive support team, my coach and training partners, and, of course, to our beautiful country!” she said upon winning.