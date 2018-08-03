Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending August 3rd, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

HOLNESS MAKES HISTORIC VISIT TO NAMIBIA

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness made a historic state visit to Namibia during which he became the first Jamaican head of government to make an official visit to the African nation. During his visit, Holness had a meeting with Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the president of Namibia. Joining Holness on the trip were Minister of Culture Olivia Grange, the High Commissioner for Jamaica to South Africa Angella Comfort, Director of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Shorna-Kay Richards; Honorary Counsel of Namibia Prof. Earl Taylor, and Dr. Julius Garvey, son of famed black nationalist Marcus Garvey.

JAMAICA RECEIVES AID TO FIGHT DAMAGING HYDROFLUOROCARBONS

The United Nations Development Program , funded by the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol, will provide help to Jamaica toward ratifying the Kigale Amendment. The amendment requires a gradual lessening in the production and use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) that are known to contribute to global warming by damaging the ozone layer that protects all life on the planet from the negative effects of the Sun’s ultraviolet rays. The arrangement is designed to help Jamaica fund its transition to the user of safer alternative products.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

ILLEGAL WORKERS AND RESIDENTS IN CAYMAN ISLANDS GET AMNESTY

The Department of Immigration in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory, has started a month-long amnesty program that will allow all individuals currently living and working there illegally to leave. It will also permit local employers who have permits for people they can no longer employ to cancel the permits without being prosecuted. The amnesty will run throughout the month of August 2018. Those who are unsure of their immigration status may contact the Immigration Department where checks on their legality will be performed.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

FLORIDA MAYOR MARKS JAMAICAN EMANCIPATION AND INDEPENDENCE DAY

The mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, Andrew Gillum, issues a statement to commemorate the 56th anniversary of Jamaican emancipation and independence. In his statement, Mayor Gillum specifically addressed all Floridians of Jamaican descent and the anniversary theme of “One Love, One Family.” He noted all the accomplishments and contributions of Jamaicans to the development of the state and commented on the resilience, spirit, and entrepreneurship shown by Jamaicans despite the challenges of their assimilation and integration. Gillum, who is running for Governor of Florida, committed to protecting people of Jamaican descent as they continued to pursue success in the state.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

PNP QUESTIONS BANK OF JAMAICA ABOUT JAMAICAN DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE

Jamaica’s Peoples National Party (PNP) has called for explanations from the Bank of Jamaica about its intervention in the foreign exchange market. The PNP argues that since April 2018 the bank has provided only “repeated platitudes” about the interaction of supply and demand in establishing the price of the US dollar. These comments are “not helpful” according to the PNP and do not explain why the bank was aggressively buying and depreciating the currency by more than six percent in a three-month period when Jamaica is significantly ahead of its reserves target.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

MCKENZIE, MCGREGOR AGREE JAMAICAN MUSIC CONTRIBUTES TO NATION’S DEVELOPMENT

Local music consultant, Clyde McKenzie believes that Jamaican’s music makes a significant contribution to the country’s development and has economic value. He noted that many people want to visit the island because of the music and that creates a way to promote other facets of the nation’s culture, including its cuisine. Since the 1960s, McKenzie says, Jamaican music has had a global impact and prompted thousands of tourists to visit. Beyond its effect on national development, Jamaica’s music has also impacted other musical art forms like reggaetón. Musician Freddie McGregor agrees that Jamaica’s progress has resulted from its music, which fuels the tourism that adds to the country’s economy.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

FORBES WINS SIXTH GOLD MEDAL FOR JAMAICA AT CAC GAMES

Jamaica’s Sasha Lee Forbes won a gold medal in the 200 meters at the CAC Games, which was the sixth gold for her country. Forbes, the 2017 World University Games champion in the 100 meters, was dominant in the race from the beginning. She held the lead after the first 20 meters and won with a time of 22.80 seconds. Semoy Hackett of Trinidad and Tobago was second with a time of 22.95 seconds. Winning the bronze medal was Forbes’ Jamaican teammate Jodean Williams who clocked 22.96 seconds.