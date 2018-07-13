Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending July 13th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

POLITICAL PARTIES ENDORSE BROWN AS DIRECTOR OF ELECTIONS

Representatives of Jamaica’s two major political parties have issued their endorsements of Glasspole Brown to be the next director of elections. The former director Orrette Fisher said that Brown’s experience has made him a good choice for the position. Brown, 58, is the current acting director of elections, but has been recommended to replace Fisher, who resigned in March 2018 as a result of a court case involving job tenure. Julian Robinson of the People’s National Party expressed full support for Brown as did Tom Tavares-Finson of the Jamaica Labor Party.

TASKFORCE TO PROVIDE PROTECTIONS FOR RETURNING RESIDENTS

Jamaica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade plans to create a taskforce to address issues related to the safety and security of returning residents who want to work, live and do business in Jamaica. Pearnel Charles, Minister of State at the Ministry stated that the taskforce will work with Customs, security forces, and other stakeholders to address the matter. The accouchement was prompted by a series of recent attacks on returning residents and concerns expressed by the Diaspora.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

KITTS VETERINARY SCHOOL OPENS NEW PATHOLOGY RESEARCH FACILITY

The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is opening a new research and pathology building, which is designed to enhance the research capabilities for St. Kitts and the international community. The structure, which comprises 19,000 square feet, will facilitate research collaborations across multiple disciplines and provide an academic platform by which faculty and students can address the interconnectivity of animal, human, and environmental health. The building represents an investment totaling US$10.5 million.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

CLARKE RECEIVES UNIVERSITY DOCTORATE FROM CCU

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean will present an honorary doctorate in public policy to United States Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke. Clarke will receive the honor on July 22, 2018, when she delivers the keynote speech to the class of 2018 in the National Arena. The commencement ceremony’s theme is “A Purpose to Fulfill: A Destiny to Embrace.” Ruel Reid, Jamaican Minister of Education, Youth and Information, is also scheduled as a speaker at the event. Congresswoman Clarke will travel to UCC to accept the doctorate. Clarke represents the Ninth Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York, and is the sixth Jamaica or American of Jamaican heritage to receive an honorary doctorate from the university. UCC cited Clarke’s compassion and love for the people that has made her so effective as an advocate, community organizer, and legislator for her constituents.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

BARTLETT SAYS JAMAICA POSITIONING AS “SMART” DESTINATION

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett stated that Jamaica is being positioned as a “smart” destination via the digital platforms it uses to implement strategic marketing that links with stakeholders and facilitates the capacity to handle demands of a growing number of visitors. According to Bartlett, digital platforms have resulted in a major change in how the world shares and uses content. This means significant marketing opportunities for Jamaica in engaging active users of digital sources to reach a much large segment of the travel marketplace. He noted recent initiatives such as the development of mobile apps like Taste Jamaica and a microsite that connects people anywhere in the world with local food venues, culinary trails, and food-centered events.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

KINGSTON CREATIVE WANTS TO DEVELOP DOWNTOWN KINGSTON ART DISTRICT

Organizers of Kingston Creative Art Walk want continuously provide guided tours of Kingston’s development arts district downtown. The aggregation of artists and their creations with performances is scheduled to occur every last Sunday in each month throughout the year. The staging held on June 29, 2018, displayed a genuine effort to focus on the arts district, and organizers hope to see even higher participation and attendance at its third scheduled event. The Art Walk guided attendees through the Kwan Kung Chinese Buddhist Temple on Barry Street. It was hosted by Robert Hew and Vincent Chang of the Chinese Benevolent Association, who introduced walkers to a hidden part of Jamaican history. A stop at the National Gallery of Jamaica exposed participants to storytelling and a dramatic performance by Anomaly, which combines theater, acrobatics, and dance.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

WILLIAMS, THOMAS WIN GOLD. BENNET GETS SILVER AT WORLD U20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jamaican sprinter Briana Williams,16 and the youngest entry in the 100 meters, won the women’s 100-meter final on the third day of the IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland. Another gold medal was won by Damion Thomas in the men’s 110-meter hurdles; fellow Jamaican Orlando Bennett came in second, providing Jamaica with the one-two result in the event. Williams ran the distance in 11.16 seconds. Thomas won Jamaica’s first title in the 110m hurdles at the World U20 Championships in history These three medals brought Jamaica’s total to four. Wayne Pinnock previously won a bronze medal in the men’s long jump at the Championships earlier in the week.