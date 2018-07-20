Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending July 20th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA INVITES RESCUED THAI SOCCER TEAM TO ISLAND VACATION

The Jamaican government has offered a vacation to the members of the rescued Thai soccer team and their coach. The 12 boys were saved in a dramatic rescue from a flooded cave in which they had been trapped for over two weeks. Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett offered the team an all-expense-paid vacation in Jamaica, saying that he “couldn’t think of a more appropriate gesture for these brave and extraordinary young men than to have them come and enjoy our beautiful island home.” Bartlett said the ministry would use diplomatic channels to bring the invitation to reality.

HOLNESS PROMOTES GREATER POPULAR EMPOWERMENT

Andrew Holness, Jamaica’s Prime Minister, is being urged to make local governments stronger and to enhance popular empowerment to facilitate greater prosperity in the nation. Holness noted that progress can be made only if the state creates an environment that enables people to have power. Local governments are key to this effort as they are closer to the people, provide critical services, and have significant impacts on the quality of life in their constituent populations.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CUBA LAUNCHES MOBILE INTERNET PROGRAM NATIONWIDE

Cuba’s government believes that internet connectivity is good for the county and has introduced a program that will expand mobile internet nationwide by the end of 2018. Currently, Cuba has one of the lowest rates of connectivity of any country in the Western Hemisphere because of its lack of resources, a trade embargo imposed by the United States, and existing government policies. However, President Miguel Diaz-Canel has stated that greater internet access will help to improve the economy and help Cubans “defend their revolution.”

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

MORE DIASPORA MEMBERS FORMALLY BECOMING JAMAICAN CITIZENS

According to the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), there has been an increase in the number of Jamaican Diaspora members seeking to formally take up Jamaican citizenship. The agency has noted an overall increase in the number of foreigners acquiring citizen as well, with over 10,000 individuals seeking citizenship in the past decade. Carol Saunders-Hammond, the director of citizenship services at PICA, said that foreigners of Jamaican descent represent one of the largest categories of citizenship applicants. Citizenship by descent means that a person must have blood ties to Jamaicans to benefit from the process. Individuals may make a descent claim for Jamaican citizen regardless of how many generations there are between the seeker and the original Jamaican immigrants.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

JAMAICA SEES; OVER TWO MILLION VISITORS SINCE JANUARY 2018

Jamaica has posted an overall growth in the tourism market of 5.4 percent during the first six months of 2018. Stopover tourist arrivals rose by 5.9 percent, while cruise ship arrivals rose by 4.8 percent during the same period. Between January and June of 2018, Jamaica had over 1.25 million stopover arrivals and more than one million cruise arrivals. The total number of visitors was 100,000 greater during the six-month period in 2018 than in the same months of 2017. Stopover visitors represented US$1.459 billion in earnings, while cruise visitors accounted for $100.6 million.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

JAMAICAN SONGWRITERS WORKING ON RIHANNA’S NEW ALBUM

Megastar singer Rihanna is working on a dancehall album showcasing her Barbadian heritage, and indications are that the project is well underway. According to Rolling Stone magazine, people with knowledge of the project say that “every artist, every producer, every songwriter in Jamaica or of Jamaican descent has been working” on the new album. One of them is reported to be Supa Dups, a producer Rihanna worked with on her collaboration “Too Good” with Drake. Other collaborators are reported to be R. City, Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, Linton “TJ Records” White, Ricky Blaze, Tyshane “Beam” Thompson, Kranium, and Chronixx,

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

JAMAICANS CONTINUE WINS AT WORLD LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP

Jamaica’s lacrosse team won their sixth consecutive match at the World Lacrosse Championship when they defeated Finland 5 to 7. The Jamaicans were led by Mark Darden who had three goals. The victory allows Jamaica to advance to the 13th place playoff in which they will face Wales. Mark Wilson, Jamaica’s assistant coach, believes that a 13th place finish would represent an excellent performance for their debut in a lacrosse championship competition.