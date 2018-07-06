Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending July 6th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

JAMAICAN GOVERNMENT PROVIDES $26 MILLION TO AID CREATIVE SECTOR

Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, announced that the government will establish a new program designed to boost the creative sector. The Jamaica Creative 100 program will receive $26 million in government funding to aid with the further development of creative individuals in Jamaica who have already made an impact on the island’s brand in the global marketplace. The program will fund short-term and medium0term projects that will help small business entrepreneurs create new products for the international market or enter new markets.

HOLNESS TELLS CARICOM NATIONS THEY “MUST DELIVER”

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who became the chairman of CARICOM on July 1, 2018, told the heads of CARICOM nations that they should establish verifiable and measurable programs that will meet outstanding obligations within a five-year period. He made his remarks at the 39th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government held in Montego Bay. CARICOM is marking its 45th anniversary, and Holness said that its survival depends on “introspection and renewal.” He went on to say that the organization owes it to the people to “deliver on commitments made.” He highlighted the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) as the most significant initiative implemented by the organization, but noted its progress has not been equal thus far to the aspirations of the Caribbean region.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

UK GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES NEW PREPAREDNESS PLANS FOR CARIBBEAN

The United Kingdom has announced on July 4, 2018, new plans for hurricane preparedness for the British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean. The announcement came from the Department for International Development, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Ministry of Defense, and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon. The new measures are designed to ensure that the Caribbean Territories have the support necessary to address a repeat of the devastation wrought by hurricanes in the region in 2017. As part pf the plans, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Mounts Bay Navy ship, which was deployed to the region in 2017, will remain in the area throughout the 2018 hurricane season.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

JAMAICAN DIASPORA IN CANADA BUILDS BASIC SCHOOLS IN PORTLAND, TRELAWNY

The Jamaican Diaspora in Canada will work with the Jamaican Consul General in Toronto, along with Food for the Poor Canada and the Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation to build a basic school in Wakefield, Trelawny, and in Mount Pleasant, Portland. Beginning on July 1, 2018, members of the Helping Hands organization and the Toronto Carpenter’s Union from Locals 27, 46 and 1030, some of whom are Jamaican, have been in Trelawny putting these projects into action. According to the president of Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation, Karl Hale, more than 4,000 children have received the benefit of the Diaspora donors and supporters.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

SAMUDA SAYS RENT ACT CHANGES TO BENEFIT LANDLORDS AND TENANTS

According to Karl Samuda, Jamaica’s Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, changes made to the Rent Restriction Act of 1983 are fair to both landlords and tenants. Samuda made his assurances to the Rent Assessment Board. The Ministry is updating the Act to provide more effective and clear updated guidelines on rules and obligations of landlords and tenants. The Housing Policy, Research and Monitoring Branch has implemented seven public consultations across the island toward this goal. Samuda is looking for input from Jamaicans on the changes.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

8TH STAGING OF GRACE JAMAICAN JERK FESTIVAL SLATED FOR JULY 22

The eighth annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York will take place on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens. This staging of what is known as the largest Caribbean food and music festival in the tristate area will feature jerk food vendors, entertainment, and activities for attendees of all ages. A new raw-foods and vegan area will make its debut at the festival this year, along with a Caribbean Farmers Market presented by Farm Up Jamaica that will offer fresh vegetables and fruits direct from the island nation. The main entertainment stage will present reggae and soca music acts along with a new genre represented by the West African artist Patoranking of Nigeria, who will perform his latest hits. The African media group Aflik TV will be at the festival to record it all, and Elephant Man will appear fresh from a performance at the DC Jerk Festival in June.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

CALABAR’S TAYLOR TO RUN 200-METERS AT WORLD UNDER-20 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Christopher Taylor of Calabar High School has decided to run in the 200-meter competition at the Under-20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland. Taylor is currently the fastest Jamaica junior in history in the 400-meters, but he decided to run the shorter distance because he already has a World title in 400 meters. Taylor, 18, said he wanted to win a youth title in another event. In 2015, he finished first in the 400 meters at the World Youth Championships and achieved a Jamaican Under-20 record in a one-lap races at the National Senior Champions on June 24, 2018, with a time of 44.88 seconds.