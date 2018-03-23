Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending March 22nd, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN NEWS STORIES

HOLNESS ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF SOLAR LAMPS

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness plans to distribute 5,000 solar lamps to energy-poor households on the island. The move was prompted by a spate of house fires occurring since the beginning of 2018 that have caused the deaths of eight adults and five children. The fires were attributed to the use of candles or unsafe lamps relying on open flames. Holness said a system for finding and distributing solar lighting solutions to households in need is under development.

GRANGE MOVES TO PREVENT TRAFFICKING OF CULTURAL PROPERTY

Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister for Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, is looking to the United Nations for help in stopping the trafficking of Jamaican cultural property. Grange wants accession to two Un Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) conventions designed to address this issue. She believes these conventions are critical in protecting the physical cultural heritage of Jamaica.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS STORIES

PUERTO RICO FACES MULTIPLE CRISES SIX MONTHS AFTER HURRICANE MARIA

The people of Puerto Rico continue to struggle with life six months after Hurricane Maria devastated the country, knocking out all power and cellphone service. While the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has said its response to the disaster in Puerto Rico is the “largest federal response to a disaster” in US history, much remains to be done, and funding is lacking for the recovery. Rural areas of still have no electricity. Few people can return to their homes because there is no housing; the storm destroyed over 87,0000 homes, with more than 385,000 sustaining major damage. The nation is facing a serious mental health emergency and a suicide crisis as a result of conditions there. Many Puerto Ricans have migrated to other countries, and the government still does not know how many people died as a result of the storm.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA’S CONSUL GENERATE HONORS CHINESE-JAMAICAN BUSINESSWOMAN

Jamaica’s Consul General Trudy Deans has selected a Chinese-Jamaican businesswoman, Patricia D. Chin, to be honored during Women’s History Month for her efforts to establish equality and gender parity in the workplace. Chin was honored with the 2018 International Women’s Day Award in recognition of her contributions to the Jamaican homeland and the Diaspora in the United States.

Chin, who established the biggest independent reggae record label in the world and who is known as “Miss Pat” to Jamaican nationals, recording artists, managers and clients, said she was “very honored and blessed” to receive the prestigious award.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS STORIES

JAMAICA MAKES OFFER TO BUY VENEZUELAN SHARE OF PETROJAM

Jamaica’s Energy Minister Dr. Andrew Wheatley announced that the country has offered to purchase Venezuela’s share of Petrojam, which totals 49 percent. Petrojam is the only oil refinery in Jamaica. The offer was presented during a meeting in Venezuela’s capital city of Caracas. While Jamaican interests have favored the idea, the offer got a cool reception from representatives of Venezuela, which has planned to upgrade the aging refinery for some time.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

ACTOR BOY NOMINATIONS FOR 2018 ANNOUNCED

On March 26, 2018, 19 theatrical productions will be officially announced as nominees for the year’s Actor Boy Awards. The nominations include familiar names, including Father Richard HoLung, Patrick Brown, Trevor Nairne, and Deon Silvera. They also include some next-generation players. Father Richard Ho-Lung and Friends’ Queen Esther lead the pack with 16 nominations, while first-time director Maya Wilkinson has received 11 nominations for “Heist!,” her commercial debut production. Patrick Brown’s “Right Girl, Wrong Address” received ten nominations. Also receiving Actor Boy nominations was “Matey Chronicles” from Patrick Brown. Akeem Mignott got a nomination for Best Actor in a Lead Role.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS STORIES

MORRISON TO PLAY FOR JAMAICA

Ravel Morrison, 25, a former England Under-21 star, announced via Twitter than he is very happy about switching his allegiance and playing for Jamaica. Previously, Morrison played for Manchester United and West Ham. The midfielder currently plays with Mexicans Atlas on loan from Lazio. He is “sorting documents and papers” before the Reggae Boyz friendly match versus Antigua on March 25, 2018, in Kingston.