Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending March 30th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN NEWS STORIES

HOLNESS SWEARS IN NEW MINISTERS

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has appointed two new Ministers and two State Ministers. According to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, by accepting the Prime Minister’s invitation, the new appointees indicate their willingness to serve all Jamaicans and to help the government realize it policies, programs, and goals. Holness appointed Dr. Nigel Clarke the new Minister of Finance and Public Service and Fayval Williams as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance. Clarke previously served as Member of Parliament for West St. Andrew, while Williams had been a State Minister. Others also sworn into office included Alando Terrelonge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and Xavier Mayne as State Minister in the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

JAMAICA TO PROVIDE UNIVERSITY EDUCATION TO PRISON INMATES

Jamaica will lead the Caribbean region in providing university education to prisoners in its correctional facilities, a practice that has been well-established in Europe, the United Kingston, and Africa. The education programs are offered via partnerships between the prisons and local and/or foreign universities. The programs have proven successful in helping prisoner reintegrate into society following the completion of their sentences. Representatives of the Prison to College Pipeline program will visit stakeholders, including the University of the West Indies and the Department of Corrections, in April 2018 to develop the project.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS STORIES

LEADERS OF HAITIAN ARMY INSTALLED BY PRESIDENT

In a symbolic step designed to signal the reformation of Haiti’s military, the nation’s president Jovenel Moise installed the leaders of the army, which had been demobilized 23 years ago following years of political unrest. Human rights activists have criticized the choice of several military officers as leaders of the army because they are members of the old military organizations. One of the colonels selected faces accusations of extrajudicial killings of civilians in 1994.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS STORIES

WIFE OF JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER ENCOURAGES DIASPORA INVESTMENT IN NATION’S EDUCATION

Juliet Holness, the wife of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is calling on the Jamaican Diaspora to provide more assistance in the nation’s development through making investments in its education system. In remarks made during the keynote address at a ceremony receiving 50 laptop computers and 50 tablets from Visions International Ministries, a charity based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, she noted that the budget demands grow for every Jamaican government every year in regard to support for early, primary, and tertiary educational institutions across the island. She also called attention to the fact that education is critical to national development.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS STORIES

BAMBOO, ONCE A NUISANCE, COULD BE “GREEN GOLD” IN THE FUTURE

There is a growing interest in the product possibilities related to bamboo, according to the International Network for Bamboo and Rattan (INBAR) at Jamaica’s Bureau of Standards (BSJ). Numerous investigations into the earnings potential of the “wild grass” are underway, taking note of the fact that it needs little care and that there is a US$60 billion market for bamboo. The product has become more attractive to the marketplace because it offers environmental sustainability that wood does not offer. Bamboo burns cleanly and regrows quickly after harvest. Bamboo matures to usefulness in just four years, compared to 15 or more years for hardwoods. When converted into charcoal products, it can save as much as 30 percent over traditional block-and-steel construction.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORIES

REGGAE SUMFEST ANNOUNCES 2018 LINE-UP

The biggest music festival in Jamaica and the longest-running music festival in the Caribbean, Reggae Sumfest, will return to Montego Bay in 2018 with a list of top reggae and dancehall acts. On July 20, 2018, the night will be devoted to dancehall and will feature emerging and iconic artistes, including Popcaan, Aidonia, Bounty Killer, Sizzla, Spice, Tommy Lee Sparta, Agent Sasco, Ding Dong, I-Octane, and Stonebwoy, On July 21, reggae performers take the stage, including Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Beres Hammond, Maxi Priest, Cham, Capleton, Raging Fyah, Jesse Royal, J Boog and more. The week-long festival begins on July 15, 2018, and includes various events before its climactic concerts.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS STORIES

KEVONA DAVIS, JAMAICAN SPRINT STAR, WITHDRAWN FROM CARIFTA

The Jamaican sprinter Kevon Davis has been withdrawn from the country’s CARIFTA Games team in the Bahamas due to sore hamstrings. Davis, a talented sprinter from Edwin Allen High School, broke records in the 100-meters and 200-meter races at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships in Kingston. According to her coach Michael Dyke, withdrawing her from the competition was in her best interest as determined by her doctor. He called the withdrawal “unfortunate,” but Davis needs to consider her participation in other competitions in 2018, including the World Under029 Championships. Davis ran the 100 meters in 11.16 seconds, and the 200 meters in 22.72 seconds.