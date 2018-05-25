Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending May 18th, 2018” is locked Top 7 Jamaican & Caribbean News Stories You Missed The Week Ending May 24th, 2018

THIS WEEK’S TOP NEWS STORIES

BASIL WAITE DECLARED PNP WINNER IN NE ST. ELIZABETH RUN-OFF ELECTION

Basil Waite of the People’s National Party (PNP) will represent St. Elizabeth North East as a result of his victory in the run-off election for that post. Waite faced a challenge from Everton Fisher, former mayor of Black River, but Waite garnered more votes, defeating Everton 576 to 271. Waite’s supporters celebrated with tunes of victory blasted from a sound system installed outside St. Elizabeth Technical High School, the voting location. Waite’s victory ends a contentious election.

JAMAICAN AIRPORT AUTHORITY ORGANIZES LABOR DAY PROJECTS IN EAST KINGSTON

The Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) has organized a number of Labor Day activities in East Kingston, which include painting and extending the fences near the roundabout in Harbor View, along with the general landscaping in part of the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway. The projects began on May 23, 2918, as teams from the agency were sent to Harbor View Primary School to waterproof the roof of a classroom block. Teams were also sent to Donald Quarrie High School to plant trees and flowers in an effort to improve the school’s appearance. According to Talbert Weir, principal of Donald Quarrie High School, the school appreciates the beautification efforts as it is expected to help in addressing the “unacceptable behavior” of its students. Audley Diedrick, CEO of the AAJ, said the teams would also be painting and gardening at the Bull Bay Police Station.

THIS WEEK’S TOP CARIBBEAN NEWS

CARIBBEAN REGION SEES GROWING INCIDENCE OF PIRACY

Incidents of piracy in the Caribbean have increased as a result of the continued turmoil in Venezuela. There has particularly been a high number of attacks on luxury yachts in the region. Researchers from Oceans Beyond Piracy, in a global survey of international maritime security, found 71 piracy incidents in 2017, compared to 21 such incidents in 2016. Most of the attacks occurred off Venezuela’s coast. The nation is current facing a high degree of political turmoil and hyperinflation. The fishing industry of Venezuela, which had previously worked in the Caribbean waters off its northern coast, has been decimated in recent times. This has caused many former fishermen to engage in drug trafficking and increasingly in sea robbery.

THIS WEEK’S TOP JAMAICAN DIASPORA NEWS

GRACEKENNEDY HIGHLIGHTS ITS EFFORTS IN AREA OF SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR DIASPORA

Don Wehby, the CEO of GraceKennedy, thanked the Diaspora for its support of Jamaica during speech forming part of the GraceKennedy and Western Union Caribbean Town Hall Series in New York. He went on to discuss the company’s efforts in the area of social responsibility. Noting that “what is good for Jamaica is also good for GraceKennedy”. He said the firm continues to invest in Jamaica through improvements and expansion in its agricultural sector, which will lessen the nation’s dependence on external support and result in more self-sustainability. He specifically mentioned the expansion of the expansion of the Hounslow farming project that began in 2016 and the company’s commitment to countering the incidence of crime and economic challenges in Jamaica through education via the Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation.

THIS WEEK’S TOP BUSINESS NEWS SUMMARY

SHAW TRAVELS TO CANADA FOR TALKS ON MEDICAL CANNABIS

Audley Shaw, Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, traveled to Canada for meetings with representatives of the medical cannabis industry. Shaw noted that while Jamaicans often joke about cannabis and hemp, the industry is a center of significant global growth, with Canada taking in billions of dollars from cannabis products. He went on to say that Jamaica has “the best marijuana” and need to think about the economic opportunities it offers at the international market level for the country. Shaw said he has already held discussions with the governor of the Bank of Jamaica about financing the industry. During his trip to Canada, Shaw investigated the mechanisms in place there for financing its cannabis industry.

THIS WEEK’S TOP ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BILLBOARD MAGAZINE FEATURES BOGDOANOVICH SUPPORT FOR JAMAICAN MUSIC

The top entertainment publication in the United States, Billboard Magazine, is featuring Josef Bogdanovich, the head of Downsound Entertainment, and his advocacy of Jamaican music on both the local and international levels. Billboard, which publishes articles is arguably best known for its music charts, which track the most popular singles and albums in a number of musical genres. In its feature on Bogdanovich, the magazine followed his professional life in the music business and his founding of one of the largest concert promotion firms of the 1970s, Pacific Publications. The critical part of the article, however, how Bogdanovich has supported Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest in a visionary way. He acquired Sumfest in 2016 after it had experienced numerous setbacks due to low investment and could not afford to book internationally famous acts. In the two years since then, Bogdanovich has changed the structure of the festival to feature mainly Jamaican talent, which has resulted in considerable success and transformed Sumfest into the most anticipated music festival in the region.

THIS WEEK’S TOP SPORTS NEWS

SHAMAR NICHOLSON “ON FIRE” WITH SLOVENIAN CLUB

Jamaican Shammar Nicholson, a former player with the Reggae Boyz, performing at a high level with his Slovenian club Domzale. After a slow start in the Slovenian Premier League, Nicholson contributed a goal and an assist to help Domzale defeat Triglav with a score of 5 to 0. Nicholson, 21, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and provided his assist in the 48th minute when Domzale et up 2-0. According to Andrew Price, Boys’ Town coach, they are in constant communication with Nicholson and said he has settled in well in his new country. ” He knows he is there for a purpose, and he is just trying to make good on all his potential,” Price said. Nicholson made his debut in the Slovenian League in March 2018 and has been “on fire” over the past month, scoring five goals in eight matches. Domzale ranks third in the league.