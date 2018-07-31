Travel + Leisure Lists Four Jamaican Properties among Its 2018 Top Caribbean Resort Hotels

Each year, Travel + Leisure presents its World’s Best Awards, which are given based on a survey of T+L readers who share their opinions about various properties and travel destinations. The 2018 list covers several countries and territories in the Caribbean. Jamaica was well favored by survey respondents, and four of the island nation’s properties made the list of the Top 25 properties in the Caribbean. Number 4 is Tensing Pen in Negril. Ranked at Number 7 is Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Montego Bay, The Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios has the Number 9 slot, while the Rockhouse in Negril is listed at Number 16. Survey respondents highlighted the affordable Rockhouse on the cliffs of Negril as especially attractive to couples, while Round Hill was cited for its family-friendly atmosphere, calm waters at its beaches, spacious villas, and excellent staff. The entire list of Top 25 Caribbean properties is below.

1. Frangipani Beach Resort, Anguilla

2. Jade Mountain, St. Lucia

3. Curtain Bluff Resort, Antigua

4. Tensing Pen, Negril, Jamaica

5. Ladera Resort, St. Lucia

6. Anse Chastanet Resort, St. Lucia

7. Round Hill Hotel & Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica

8. Cap Maison, St. Lucia

9. Jamaica Inn, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

10. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba

11. Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa, Grenada

12. Four Seasons Resort & Private Residences, Anguilla

13. Nisbet Plantation Beach Club, Nevis

14. Reefs Resort & Club, Bermuda

15. Zemi Beach House, Anguilla

16. Rockhouse, Negril, Jamaica

17. The Cove, Eleuthera, Bahamas

18. Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection, Anguilla

19. Eden Rock, St. Bart’s

20. Marigot Bay Resort & Marina, St. Lucia

21. Shore Club, Turks & Caicos

22. Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

23. Jumby Bay Island, Antigua

24. Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Antigua

25. COMO Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos

Information and photo source: Travel + Leisure, TensingPenResort