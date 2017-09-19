TripAdvisor Travelers Pick Rose Hall as Number 7 on List of Top Caribbean Landmarks

The travel website TripAdvisor.com has ranked the top landmarks in the Caribbean, and Number 7 on the list is Jamaica’s Rose Hall Great House in Montego Bay. Rose Hall was constructed in 170 by John Palmer and his wife and eventually came to belong to John Rose Palmer, their grand-nephew. In 1820, this Palmer married an English girl named Annee. Annee practiced Black Magic, a fact of which her husband was unaware, and during her time as mistress of Rose Hall, she was responsible for the deaths of three husbands and countless lovers.

Annee became known as “The White Witch of Rose Hall” and continues to fascinate visitors to Jamaica to this day. For those who are looking for a chance to contact the White Witch, Rose Hall offers an evening candle-light tour of the house. The tour includes chilling tales of love and murder told by guides with considerable knowledge of the house and its traditions. Many visitors have reported seeing ghosts at Rose Hall over the years.

Rose Hall, one of the greatest of the island’s Great Houses, was fully restored and features 18th-century décor and antiques. It also has a dungeon that has been transformed into a tavern called Annee’s Pub, which is known for its famous “Wtiches Brew” rum cocktail.

Photo via Rose Hall