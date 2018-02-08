Two Jamaican Women of Broward County Announced as Honorees for the 2018 Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women of Distinction Award

The Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce is proud to award two leading Jamaican women of Broward County as their 5th Annual Women of Distinction Awards’ Honorees. Powered by the Florida Panthers, the honorees will be joined with five other prestigious women to be showcased during the annual awards breakfast taking place Friday, March 2nd, 7:30 a.m., at the BB&T Center (1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL33323). Themed, “I AM,” tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite. After being nominated in November, ten of Broward County’s most influential women were selected to receive awards. The two influential women to represent the lovely island of Jamaica are the following: Marcia Barry-Smith, Director of Community Outreach and Program Services, Habitat for Humanity and Juliet Murphy Roulhac, Regional Manager for Corporate External Affairs, Florida Power & Light Company.

The other honorees include: Djénane St. Fleur Gourgue, Vice President, Haitian American Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Winnifred McPherson, CEO, Virtue Medical Staffing Services, LLC; and Jackie Nespral, Television Anchor, NBC 6. Melida Akiti, Vice President of Ambulatory Care, Memorial Healthcare System; Major Nichole Anderson, Broward Sheriff’s Office; Scarlette Adrienne Clarke, Director of Marketing, Yellow Cab Broward; Bertha Watson Henry, County Administrator, Broward County; and Dr. Victoria Thurston, Retired Elementary School Principal.

The Annual Awards Breakfast is the hallmark event produced by LRCC to honor dynamic women in Broward County. Having sold out three years in a row, the breakfast is attended by influential entrepreneurs, professionals and public officials. Over the past five years, Women of Distinction alumni include other Caribbean power players like: Sandra Carey, Deputy Consul General of the Bahamas; Donna Borland, General Manager at VITAS Healthcare; Karen Pandy-Cherry, President of Refresh Live Foundation; Pauline Grant, MS, MBA, FACHE, CEO of Broward Health North; Dr. Celia Earle, Governor, Kiwanis Florida Division, and Vice President at Brown and Caldwell; Maria Munro, CEO of Unique Productions International; and other influential women.

Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce, President, Sharon McLennon, is ecstatic about this year’s honorees. “This year’s theme of “I Am” is powerful. So often in life, we let others define us and rob us of our strength. By defining themselves, these phenomenal women claim their power and serve as an example for all of us. These doors become unlocked by telling our story and fulfilling our potential,” said President McLennon. “I hope that everyone will take advantage of this opportunity to meet these incredible women and attend the Awards Breakfast. Please purchase your tickets early as this event is sold out every year,” she stated. For vendor and sponsorship information, please contact 954-318-6118. Award Breakfast Tickets are $75 per person; Table of 10 are $700. MEDIA CONTACT: Kiana D. Clark, MBA, Forward PR, [email protected], 786-805-0008

