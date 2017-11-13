Two rent increases in one year, after two year Jamaica tenancy

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

I want to know how many rent increases can the landlord charge. I got a $2,000 increase in January and then in May the landlord asked me for 3,000 more. I have only been living here in Molynes Gardens for 2 years. Things are tough, but my landlord is making it even harder for me. I cant just move right now because I need to settle and make some money. Tell me what I can do.

John John

RESPONSE: Dear John John,

The situation you outlined is very sensitive. The landlord can ask you to leave if you refuse to pay it, or if you try to take action. The best option is to go in and see someone at the Rent Assessment Board at 25 Dominica Drive. The rent increase allowed without their input is 7.5 per cent annually. Both of you will be called in for mediation and to agree on a way forward.

Truthfully, if the landlord is not a person who is flexible, you really may need to consider leaving. He may be living off the rent, and other issues may arise just because you are fighting the rent increase.

Legal Wiz

___________________________________________________________________________

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



FOR PHYSICAL WORK: