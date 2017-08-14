My uncle needs to sell dead grand-uncle’s land in Jamaica?

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

My uncle needs help with securing and selling his property in Jamaica. The land really belonged to my dead grand-uncle.

His father died and left the land with a house and he did not have any deeds but he has he also has a survey diagram..

Dead grand-uncle land

What can he do to get deed or secure the property in his name by transfer to him from dead grand-uncle. I have paid all land taxes up to date and it is registered in my grandfather’s name.

What action do we need to take to be in a position to sell?

Kind regards

Charm Bowen

RESPONSE: Charm Bowen,

Your uncle could consider to apply for the title for land left by dead great grand-uncle, but representatives of the National Land Agency says he needs to apply for letters of administration through the court. This is because several factors will need to be taken into consideration during the process of putting your uncle on a good footing to sell. The factors include the other children of your deceased granduncle, if a will existed, if there is a title, if there are occupants.

Is he here in Jamaica?

Legal Wiz

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



