US-Based Mexican Restaurant to Add Jerk Chicken Taco

Tijuana Flats, a Tex-Mex restaurant with some ten locations in Jacksonville, Florida, has announced a new menu section called “Flat Outrageous.” The new menu offers Jerk Chicken tacos topped with MoreFire! Hot sauce, cilantro cabbage, pineapple salsa and cotija cheese. Tijuana Flats also pushes the limits with its street taco variations: the Crispy Baja Fish taco featuring fried fish an chipotle crema; the Lime Steak taco with grilled garlic-lime steak topped with avocado crema. The Philly Cheesesteak Flautas are favorites with their mozzarella cheese and grilled onions and peppers, as are the Bangin’ Chicken Tostadas with refried beans, cheddar-jack cheese, grilled onions and peppers, tomatoes and ranch dressing. Larry Ryback, the CEO of Tijuana Flats, says that pushing the boundaries of creativity without sacrificing quality of the cuisine is the company’s priority. The new Outrageous menu selections are meant to evolve the restaurant’s food while still providing the offerings that its fans know and love. The Outrageous menu represents the first update to the menu in five years.

Photo Credit: Instagram @tijuanaflats