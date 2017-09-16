Usain Bolt Predicts His World Records Could Be Unsurpassed for 15 to 20 Years

Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is confident that the world-record times he set will remain unbroken for decades. Bolt is the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter track titles at three consecutive Olympic competitions. He retired following the World Championships in London in the summer of 2017. Bolt holds the word record in the 100-meters with a time of 9.98 seconds. He also holds the record in the 200-meters with a time of 19.19 seconds. He set both these records in Berlin in 2009.

Speaking at a promotional event in Japan, Bolt said he thought those records would last for some time, expressing his belief that the era of Yohan Blake, Justin Gatlin and Asafa Powell was “the best era of athletes.” If the records were to be broken, Bolt believes it would have happened during this era. He predicts the record times will stand for 15 to 20 more years.

Bolt’s final appearance in a major competition did not go as expected when he finished third in the 100-meters in London behind Gatlin and Christian Coleman of the United States and ended his last race experiencing a painful hamstring injury as anchor in the 4×400-meter men’s relay.

Gatlin, one of Bolt’s major competitors, has said he thinks the Jamaican will return to competition, but Bolt says no. He says he has nothing to prove, which is the reason he left track and field. “After you do everything you want there is no reason to stick around,” Bolt said.’

During his competitive career, Bolt was known for being the life of the party and gained many fans around the world. He has been called the biggest star in track and has said he sees no one currently who is likely to follow in his footsteps.

Photo Source: Usain Bolt Instagram