On this day in Jamaican History: Usain Bolt  ran 9.72, establishing a new world at that time

On this day in Jamaican History:  On May 31, 2008 at the Reebok Grand Prix in New York  Usain Bolt  ran 9.72, establishing a new world record in the 100m breaking the 9.74-second record of fellow Jamaican, Asafa Powell. It would be the first of 3 times Bolt would set a new 100m World Record.

He would break that record later that year running 9.69 seconds in at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.  He would break the record again at the 2009 Berlin World Championships  running  9.58 – Here is a video of that world record run at the 2008 at the Reebok Grand Prix in New York.

