Usain Bolt talks with Ferguson about playing for Manchester United

Jamaican eight-time Olympic gold medalist and sprint star Usain Bolt, who has admitted to a desire to play for Manchester United, is in talks with Sir Alex Ferguson, a legend in his own right, about joining the club. Bolt initiated the discussion with Ferguson to see if he would be able to persuade the club to take on the Jamaican. Bolt, who is characterized as the world’s fastest man, is a long-time, passionate fan of Man United and would very much like to play for the side. In an interview, Bolt, 31, revealed that he had asked Ferguson to “put in a good word” for him. As one of the most popular athletes in the world, Bolt could bring his fan base with him if he joins the club. He also has many friends in the United squad to ease his transition into the sport. While Bolt may be setting his sights rather high, since he has yet to prove himself on the field, he knows he doesn’t want to play for a “random club,” but only for the best. The sprinter has never played in a professional game, but he has been included as a player in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. Since his retirement from track and field competition in 2017, he has attended the Formula One World Champs and gone to Octoberfest in Germany. Bolt has long expressed a desire to switch to football, and thanks to connections between his Puma sponsor and Borussia Dortmund, he obtained a trial with the German squad which is scheduled for March 2018. Bolt believes he would be as good at football as Wayne Rooney, but has expressed some doubts, noting that the switch to a different sport does make him somewhat nervous.

Photo Source: Usain Bolt Instagram Page