UTech Alumnus Dr. O’neal Malcolm Delivers 2017 Grace Allen Young Memorial Lecture

UTech graduate and Cornwall College past student Dr. O’Neal Malcolm returned to his alma mater to deliver the 2017 Grace Allen Young Memorial Lecture under the theme, “Moving Beyond Your Potential – Pursuing Advance Pharmacy Practice” at the UTech campus on Sunday, November 19, 2017. This year marked the sixth year for the lecture series which is held in honor of Dr Grace Allen Young who was a pioneering pharmacist and past permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health. Hosted by The College of Health Sciences (COHS), University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Ja.) in collaboration with the UTech, Jamaica Pharmacy Alumni Association (UPA) and the Caribbean Institute of Pharmacy Policy, Practice and Research (CIPPPAR), the event formed part of the activities to celebrate Pharmacy Week in Jamaica. The event also served as a fund raiser in aid of the School of Pharmacy’s Student Support Initiative.

Dr. Malcolm, who is currently a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Clinical Professor at the University of Maryland addressed the current trends and best practices in advance pharmacy practice, and offered a framework for the preparation of locally prepared advanced pharmacy practitioners to provide competent pharmacotherapeutic care for Jamaica and the Caribbean region.

Dr. Malcolm is a board certified geriatric pharmacist, and holds advance certifications in Medication Therapy Management, health education, diabetes education and training, and healthcare management.

Dr. Malcolm pursued an undergraduate degree in pharmacy at UTech after leaving Cornwall College. He completed graduate studies at the University of Florida where he obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree, before pursuing advanced post graduate pharmacy training and experience. He is continuing to blaze his own trail in the pharmacy industry and is currently completing a Doctorate in Public Health (DrPh) from Loma Linda University.

