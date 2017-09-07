VIDEO: Immigration Advice – Update for DACA Applicants

The Trump Administration announced the end of DACA yesterday. Here is what you need to know about the decision:

The DACA program ends March 5, 2018.

If you filed your DACA application for the first time before September 5, 2017, DHS will process your application and make a decision. If you have never applied for DACA, it’s too late, DHS is not accepting new applications.

If your DACA expires before March 5, 2018 you can renew your DACA but you only have one month to take action and must submit your application by October 5, 2017.

USCIS will not be terminating or revoking DACA status for those who currently have DACA.

TRAVEL (ADVANCE PAROLE)

If you want to travel with advance parole, DHS is no longer accepting applications.

If you have a pending advance parole application with DHS, it will be closed, therefore, it will not be approved.

If you have approved advance parole, you should consult an attorney before traveling. We recommend you don’t travel at all.

If you are one of our DACA clients, we will be contacting you to determine if you are eligible for other immigration options. We will first contact those with work permits that expire before March 5, 2018 to make sure we submit your renewal application before the October 5, 2017 deadline.

This has been a very difficult news for the immigrant community, especially for the young immigrants who have contributed so much to our society after having the ability to live and work legally in this country. We are here to help you and will continue providing updates as we receive them.

