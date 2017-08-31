Vogue Magazine Features Jamaica Sumfest Fashions

Vogue Magazine took note of Jamaica’s signature style by featuring fashions on display at the 2017 Reggae Sumfest event. Recognizing that, in Jamaica, “personal style has always gone hand in hand with music,” Vogue characterized the “dapper” looks at Sumfest as being no exceptions. The music festival, which is Jamaica’s largest and longest-running music event, featured locals, tourists, and reggae fans from around the region and around the world as they enjoyed the 25th anniversary of the midsummer concerts in Catherine Hall in Montego Bay. The event offers performances from 8 pm to 8 am and gives attendees a chance to bring out their “freshest” looks. As particular fashion stand-outs, Vogue cited Beenie Man, the king of dancehall, who was attired head-to-toe in Gucci, and Capleton, the roots reggae legend, who donned a custom three-piece look that could have “easily come down the runway at Comme des Garçons.” The article features an array of photographs from Sumfest.