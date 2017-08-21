I want to buy the land, and I want papers but seller has none

QUESTION: Dear Legal Wiz,

My partner and I buy a piece a land from a family friend and I wish to get a land title for it. I have no paper of it or any proof of the man ownership but I wish to buy the land official and the right way. At the moment its just capture land so how do I get to buy it or the process of getting it do if it can be done its in the rural part St. Catherine other person live in the area without any paper but I want to get my papers.

Jo Marie

RESPONSE: Dear Jo,

It doesnt seem you know what you are doing. One sentence says you bought the land, and another says you want to buy it.

Either way, you need to see papers before you pas any monies over to buy land. Land in Jamaica is sold by paperwork. I hope you are intending to rely on an attorney-at-law before handing over any monies.

Legal Wiz

EDITOR’S NOTES:

The above does not constitute legal advice. Inhouse senior journalists research and discuss with specialists eg attorneys-at-law, as necessary before posting responses. In conclusion, names are changed at times by request.



