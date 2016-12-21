Warm Welcome Home for Jamaica’s First Winter Visitor

Director of Tourism Paul Pennicook (right) presents a coffee table book about Jamaica to the lucky couple Wayne and Celeen Rodriguez.
Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second right) welcomes home Jamaican-born Celeen Rodriguez and husband Wayne, the first visitors to arrive in the tourist capital for the start of the Winter Tourist Season.
On hand to share in the occasion was Director of Tourism Paul Pennicook (left) and His Worship The Mayor, Councillor Homer Davis, Mayor of Montego Bay (right). The lucky couple arrived from the United States via JetBlue Airways and was met at plane side. They received VIP treatment upon arrival along with several special gifts from various tourism entities. Celeen Rodriguez, who migrated from the island over 30 years ago was visiting the island with Wayne, her Trinidadian husband to attend a wedding.