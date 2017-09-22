WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – “Eating Habits”

Science and nutrition together have tried to find the ways of eating that are best for us. One way to accomplish this goal is to eat routinely rather than only when you want to eat. Eating balanced meals at regular intervals is one key to long-term good health and given rising health risks and costs, financially and otherwise, good health is an excellent goal we should all aim for.

In the same way we have to eat nourishing food to grow healthily, getting into the Scriptures on a daily basis is a good discipline to encourage ongoing spiritual growth. The “secret” of our spiritual maturity lies in our daily routine of Bible study. Just as there are times to eat to satisfy the physical man, so we need to ensure we set aside times daily to feed and satisfy the spiritual man. While we can make it through the day by listening to worship music and reading a devotional, it is important that just as we are told to chew our food slowly to facilitate proper digestion, that we read and meditate on (turnover in our minds slowly and methodologically) the Word of God. This we can do several times per day – during our commute, at lunch, as we do housework, wherever we may be.

On the occasion of Him being tempted to turn stones into bread, Jesus affirmed the importance of satisfying the spiritual man when He reminded Satan, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4, KJV). We can get by for a while without food but we cannot get far without the Word of God. It is the lamp unto our feet and the light unto our path (Psalm 119:105). What are some of the benefits of regularly “eating” the Word? Not only do we grow spiritually and experience the blessings of obedience, but we also discover our purpose and principles for victory, power, and guidance in our lives. The food experts encourage us to not miss a meal; how much more can we not afford to miss times of spiritual nourishing.