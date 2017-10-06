WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – The Silence Within

Occasionally, I love the sound of silence. Silence punctuated by the sound of running water, the rustling of leaves, and the chirping of birds is also just as good. Growing up in the bustling capital city of my island home did not afford a lot of opportunities for outward silence and it took a tremendous amount of discipline to achieve inner silence. Left unchecked, the mind is like an elementary school playground during recess. We are always thinking, always planning, and being surrounded by a vast amount and array of stimulants, additional thoughts are constantly invading our already noisy mind.

It may come as a surprise to some that the mind needs true peace to calm down its unpredictable and never-ending flow of thoughts and feelings. True peace is rest in the mind, and to compensate for the lack of it some people often try to create a false peace with alcohol, drugs, sex, or other addictions. Some have tried self-assurance, reachable expectations, and various forms of meditation. These provide very temporary moments of respite but no lasting peace. Of course, true peace can only be found in being in the will of God; it is a gift from God found only through Christ. Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful” (John 14:27). For the child of God to really settle his or her mind, the peace offered by the world is a poor substitute. We need the peace that only Christ can give.