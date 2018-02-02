WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – Talking About Praise

One of my favorite part of Scripture is Psalm 34, especially verses 1-3: “I will bless the LORD at all times: His praise shall continually be in my mouth. My soul shall make her boast in the LORD: the humble shall hear thereof, and be glad. O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt His name together.”

My fascination with this Psalm lies in David’s determination to bless (praise, salute) the LORD no matter what. So many times we allow our emotions to influence our praise, but here we see the Psalmist making the conscious decision that he would bless the LORD at all times; the two important phrases being “I will” and “at all times.” We cannot always trust our emotions and there are times when it feels like we are passing through endless valleys, and that may be the case for some, but even then we can resolve to bless the LORD. To praise or not to praise is a decision that we make. When and how often we praise are also decisions that we make. In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Nothing external to you have any power over you,” and once we realize this, we will also realize that there is nothing or no one that can stop our praise but ourselves.

We cannot afford to be “situational praisers.” True worshippers see praise as an offering to God for who He is; a celebration of His attributes. Inspired by the Holy Spirit, David wrote, “Praise ye the LORD. Praise God in His sanctuary: praise Him in the firmament of His power. Praise Him for His mighty acts: praise Him according to His excellent greatness. Praise Him with the sound of the trumpet: praise Him with the psaltery and harp. Praise Him with the timbrel and dance: praise Him with stringed instruments and organs. Praise Him upon the loud cymbals: praise Him upon the high sounding cymbals. Let everything that hath breath praise the LORD. Praise ye the LORD” (Psalm 150).