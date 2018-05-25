WEEKLY DEVOTIONAL – Who Is to Be Blamed? – Part II

How much of what goes “wrong” in our lives do we hold God responsible for? The tendency to blame someone else has been with us since Eden. You might recall that after the Edenic fall, Adam blamed Eve who blamed the serpent (Genesis 3), and if the serpent could have passed on the blame he probably would have. In Israel’s stunning and totally unexpected defeat at Ai, one could see the “blame” coming – “And Joshua said, ‘Alas, Sovereign Lord, why did you ever bring this people across the Jordan to deliver us into the hands of the Amorites to destroy us?'” (Joshua 7:7, NIV).

Of course, God made it clear to Joshua that Israel was defeated because “Israel has sinned; they have violated my covenant, which I commanded them to keep. They have taken some of the devoted things; they have stolen, they have lied, they have put them with their own possessions” (v. 11). It is instructive that Joshua did not ask God if there was something they had done. There was no introspection, no looking within. They were sure they were in the right and it was God who had brought them across the Jordan to deliver them into the hands of the Amorites to destroy them. We probably would have felt the same way and done the same thing. Sometimes the hardest person to look at and hold accountable is our individual selves!

This tendency is not at all unusual. Proverbs 16:2 reminds us, “All the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes; but the LORD weigheth the spirits” (KJV). In other words, as Bible scholar Albert Barnes observes, “We are blind to our own faults . . . [but] there is One who tries not the ‘ways’ only, but the ‘spirits.'” Matthew Henry picks up on the first point when he writes, “We are all apt to be partial in judging of ourselves: All the ways of a man, all his designs, all his doings, are clean in his own eyes, and he sees nothing amiss in them, nothing for which to condemn himself, or which should make his projects prove otherwise than well; and therefore he is confident of success, and that the answer of the tongue shall be according to the expectations of the heart; but there is a great deal of pollution cleaving to our ways, which we are not aware of, or do not think so ill of as we ought.” Profound, isn’t it?