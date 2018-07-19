Weeks Jamaicans Do Not Want To Work

There is a common thread in Jamaican society regarding holidays and work. Over the years, we’ve come to expect that there are just some days when employees in Jamaica are, more or less, unproductive. Add to that, many people see their birthday as a holiday in itself and may even take time off to celebrate. Take a look at the list below to find out which weeks Jamaicans do not like to work.

1. The Last Week in December

With two public holidays, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, this is arguably the most important holiday in Jamaica, period. During this time, many people return to their hometowns for a traditional Christmas dinner with their extended family. With an uptick in commercial activity and a flurry of entertainment, such as holiday parties and exciting street dances, its no wonder workers are distracted and can’t wait to get out of the office.

2. The First Week in January

On the heels of Christmas break is New Year’s Day, another public holiday just a week later. For many Jamaicans, the arrival of the New Year is ample cause for celebration with a wild party or two. So, it should come as no surprise that during the first week of the year many workers are still recovering from two successive weeks of overindulgence in food and debauchery and haven’t quite gotten back into the work groove just yet.

3. The Week of Easter

The Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays guarantee a four-day weekend that simultaneously coincides with Jamaica’s carnival season. As this extended weekend nears, workers automatically go into holiday mode, sometimes shutting down days before the actual holiday. They use the time to stock up on traditional bun and cheese, prepare carnival costumes, or enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation.

4. The Week of Independence

With Emancipation Day and Independence Day on August 1st and 6th, respectively, it’s just another reason for workers in this party loving nation to “go slow.” The days sandwiched between these two holidays are hellish for the Jamaican worker. It doesn’t help that it’s the height of the summer season and temperatures are soaring, so employees would much rather be at the beach than at work.

5. The Week Before Christmas

As the Christmas season approaches, Jamaicans are distracted by the myriad of things that they have to prepare for the impending chaos of Christmas. There’s the annual housecleaning, cakes to bake, shopping to complete before the stores get too crowded, and – more importantly – lots of Christmas parties to attend. In the week before Christmas, schools close, the streets get busier, and even getting to work can be a hassle. Its no surprise that many people would rather stay away from the office.

Count it up and that’s 5 unproductive weeks a year! Did we miss any? Please add your comments below.