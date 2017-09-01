Jamaican Food Fight: White Yam vs Yellow Yam – Guess Who Won?

We asked our Facebook fans who would win a Jamaican food fight between White Yam vs Yellow Yam. Here are the results and what some of what our fans wrote. Feel free to add your own comments.

Vote count:

White Yam – 20%

Yellow Yam – 80%

Selected Comments:

M McLeod – Yellow…dry and nice from St. Bess….best!

J Dias – yellow would win in my chicken foot soup today

T Akinrele – A good dry yellow yam in some chicken or beef soup! Maaannn that would WORK right about now!!!!

D Graham – yellow beat every time

J Campbell – Yellow yam all the way!

M Lawrence – DEFINATELY YELLOW!!! SECOND TO NONE!!!

K LuvKishawn – Casey White yam with sum curry chicken back

S MixupstarGirl – Banton White! Dat shit nice all wid stew chicken gravy! Curry chicken! Cyaaaa go wrong

T Powell – Mi love yellow but mi hate it when it bitter, Di past couple times I bought yellow yam it bitter so till mi couldn’t eat it. So it’s safer to buy white yam if you don’t know how to pick yam lollll.

A Bent – Curry chicken ,green banana,yellow yam and dumpling.Wash it down with some carrot juice.

