10 Benefits you Need to Know about Otaheite Apple

The Jamaican Otaheite apple is known by a variety of names that includes Malay rose apple, coco plum and Mountain apple. Its shape vaguely resembles that of a pear grown in the U.S. and sports an appealing bright red color with stunningly white flesh on the inside. Known botanically as Syzgium malaccense, it was introduced to Jamaica in 1793.

The Otaheite apple is at its juiciest and sweetest when the skin turns so deep red that it appears black. More than a tasty and refreshing fresh fruit, it’s rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals that makes it a particularly good choice as part of a healthy lifestyle. It’s 91 percent water and only contains 100 calories for every 100 grams (3.5 ounces).

It has a variety of health benefits and fits the definition of a superfood. Otaheite apple can be eaten raw or made into an invigorating beverage to relieve a fever. It also contains antioxidant properties to fight free radicals responsible for the signs of aging. These are just some of the benefits that everyone should know about Otaheite apple.

1. Calcium – The fruit contains calcium for strong bones, teeth, muscles, and the body’s neurological system.

2. Carotene – The body uses carotene for healthy eyes, skin, mucous membranes, and the immune system. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that are beneficial for relieving acne.

3. Fiber – Digestive health relies on obtaining sufficient fiber content and Otaheite apple is a rich source. It’s beneficial in regulating blood sugar levels and weight loss since it makes people feel fuller longer.

4. Iron – Essential or preventing anemia, its critical for the body’s ability to create red blood cells and carries oxygen-rich blood throughout the body. Iron is also used in the production of some hormones.

5. Niacin – This is a B vitamin required for healthy functioning of the nervous system, digestive system, and digestive system.

6. Phosphorus – A mineral that’s an essential component of a person’s very DNA and RNA, it’s also needed for proper development and maintenance of cell membranes

7. Riboflavin – Also known as vitamin B2, it’s responsible for converting food into fuel that provides energy for the body. It aids in metabolizing protein and fats effectively.

8. Thiamine – This is the vitamin B1 and a substance the body can’t make on its own. Its required for a healthy nervous system and turning food into energy.

9. Vitamin A – The vitamin is essential for the immune system, vision, and aids in the proper functioning of the lungs, heart, and numerous internal organs.

10. Vitamin C – The vitamin protects and maintains the health of cells, bones, blood vessels, and cartilage. It’s also beneficial for addressing tropical sprue and celiac disease.

