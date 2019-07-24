10 Things to Know about Obeah

1. Obeah is not a religion. It is a term applied to a wide range of spiritual traditions and rituals. On colonial-era plantations in Jamaica, it referred to spiritual beliefs and traditions of Africans and their descendants that were separate from accepted Christian theology.

2. The meaning of the word “obeah” differs according to geographical location. In some Caribbean locations, Obeah is viewed as positive and beneficial, while in others it refers to perceived evil practices.

3. While Obeah is linked to Africa, it also includes influences from East Indian, ancient Egyptian, Asian, and Taino cultures. It has direct links to how Jamaica’s culture developed as different peoples came or were brought to the island and combined their traditions with those already in place there.

4. Obeah rituals frequently include readings from the Christian Bible, and practitioners believe the passages to be read are selected by the spirits communicating with the Obeah “diviner,” who may also be referred to as the “Obeah man” or “Obeah woman.”

5. In some Obeah traditions, the names of traditional spirits may be called by the same name as angels in the Christian religion. The spirits may also be considered as part of the category of “angels.”

6. Communication between a “diviner” and the spirits is accomplished through a ritual that passes through the stages of invocation, negotiation, appeasement, and verification. Songs or chants in English, Latin, Hindustani or other languages from the spiritual tradition of the practitioner are used to invoke the spirits. Once spirits are present, the diviner informs them what is required of them, and the spirits indicate what payment they require in exchange for the service. The appeasement phase differs according to the tradition followed but involves some type of offering that can range from fruit, alcohol, blood sacrifice, or “milk and honey,” among other items. Also varying by specific tradition, verification involves the use of additional substances like coconut flesh, three chickens, various oils, liquids, powders, candles, and many other offerings.

7. One of the national heroes of Jamaica is Nanny of the Maroons. Her likeness is displayed on the nation’s $500 banknote. A leader of the runaway slaves, known as Maroons, who resisted the British in the 18th century, she is believed to have been an Obeah woman.

8. Obeah was common in Jamaica during the days of slavery, but was banned by law in the 1700s and died out over time as its practice was punished by flogging or imprisonment during colonial times. Some members of Jamaica’s government have called for the removal of anti-Obeah laws and overall decriminalization of Obeah on the island.

9. Decriminalization faces challenges as Christian churches and traditions continue to view Obeah as evil, and other stakeholders believe the practice is only used to defraud vulnerable populations.

10. Obeah beliefs and practices have survived to a greater degree in Jamaica’s rural areas than in the country’s urban centers.

