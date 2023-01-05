12 Most Popular Jamaican Recipes for 2022

As we enter a new year, here is our annual report with the most searched Jamaican recipes of 2022 on our platform. The most-searched Jamaican recipe of 2022 was Jamaican Fried Chicken which an absolutely delicious dish. Here are the 12 most-searched-for Jamaican recipes on the site for 2022, according to our Google Analytics.

1. Jamaican Fried Chicken

This dish is one of a kind. Authentic Jamaican fried chicken features that special mix of seasonings that keeps diners coming back for more. [Recipe]

2. Stew Peas Recipe

A somewhat misleading name for this dish of red “peas,” which is what red kidney beans are called in Jamaica, combined with stew beef, pig’s tail, coconut milk, hot peppers, and spices. [Recipe]

3. Bully Beef

In Jamaica, “bully beef” is canned corned beef, and on the island, Jamaican cooks have transformed it into the spicy and satisfying meal favored throughout the country. As it is quick and easy to make, Bully Beef is a staple during hurricane season. [Recipe]

4. Cornmeal Porridge

Another favorite with Jamaicans, it inspires fond memories of childhood breakfasts. Easy to make, this is often the first solid food given to Jamaican babies, and no one forgets its delicious and creamy goodness. [Recipe]

5. Jamaican Curry Chicken

A favorite with locals, this hearty recipe offers the spicy, rich island flavor you’ve been looking for. [Recipe]

6. Gungo Peas Soup

Gungo Peas Soup is a Jamaican favorite. It is a rich Jamaican soup that features beef, pig tails, gungo peas, yellow yam and more. Often served as a “Saturday soup”. [Recipe]

7. Hominy Corn Porridge

Another dish that triggers nostalgic memories of growing up in Jamaica. This hearty favorite is a terrific way to start the day.[Recipe]

8. Curry Shrimp Recipe

A recipe that is easy to make and assured to be a favorite with diners. It can be made in under half an hour and offers the true flavor of the island. [Recipe]

9 . Jerk Pork Recipe

Pork shoulder marinated in Jerk Sauce and cooked to perfection. Jerk Pork is best when grilled over branches of pimento (allspice) wood, but tasty even when cooked over charcoal. [Recipe]

10. Solomon Gundy Recipe

Solomon-a-Gundy is a pickled fish pâté made from smoked red herring. It is usually served with crackers as an appetizer or hors d’oeuvre. [Recipe]

11. Jamaican Boiled Dumplings

A homey touch to any meal. In fact, no Jamaican meal can really be called authentic without a side of these dumplings. [Recipe]

12. Jamaican Sweet Potato Pudding Recipe

This favorite Sunday-dinner dessert is also known as “hell a top, hell a bottom and hallelujah in the middle.” Featuring raisins or other dried fruits, this dish can’t be beaten. [Recipe]

