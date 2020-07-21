7 Things to Know about Singer Shevon Nieto the Jamaican Olympic Athlete on “America’s Got Talent” 2020

Jamaican athlete, Shevon Nieto, is an Olympic-class athlete that’s won numerous awards for her prowess around the world. She’s now pursuing her second dream of being a singer and wowed audiences with her vocal abilities on the popular “America’s Got Talent” reality TV show on the NBC network.

Nieto always knew she wanted to be an Olympian, but her first love has always been music. With her competition days behind her, she decided the time was right to realize a musical career. Nieto performed an original composition called “Through the Good and the Bad,” that was written by her husband, Jamie Nieto.

She released an official video for the song in Nov. of 2019 and in Jan. 2020 she was contacted by producers of “America’s Got Talent” inviting her to compete during the show’s 15th season. Her performance in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Eric Stonestreet, and Sofia Vergara earned her a standing ovation from the judges.

Nieto is married to Jamie Nieto, an Olympic athlete that was paralyzed from the chest down when trying to perform a backflip while coaching in April 2016. With intensive physical therapy, he was able to walk down the aisle when they were married in 2017, an event that was featured on NBC, ESPN, and other networks. The following are seven things to know about Nieto.

1. Born Shevon Stoddart in Jamaica, she relocated to Uniondale, NY at the age of four and now resides in Pasadena, CA.

2. She and her husband were featured on “Black Love,” a documentary on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network.

3. The couple will get their turn at acting in the upcoming Netflix space drama series called “Away.”

4. The Nieto family is expecting their first child.

5. Nieto is still ranked No. 9 in the 400m hurdle worldwide.

6. She’s a brand ambassador for the Puma Girl brand.

7. Nieto and her husband are the founders of the Helping Others Triumph Foundation that helps aspiring athletes.

Photo Source: Shevon Nieto Facebook Page