A Guide to Jamaican Culture in the New York Area

New York City is home to one of the largest Jamaican communities outside of Jamaica. From politics to food, music, churches, and cultural celebrations, Jamaicans have left their mark on the city’s cultural landscape, particularly in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens. Whether you’re seeking authentic cuisine, live reggae, or community events, here’s a guide to experiencing Jamaican culture across the New York area.

Cultural Organizations & Events

The Consulate General of Jamaica in New York regularly hosts cultural programs, visiting public officials, titans of industry, and community events to celebrate Jamaican heritage.

One of the most prominent cultural organizations is Braata Productions, a nonprofit founded in 2009 to promote Caribbean culture through the performing arts. They stage off-Broadway productions, host concerts, and feature the popular Braata Folk Singers, who perform traditional Jamaican folk songs at events year-round. The name “Braata,” a Jamaican word meaning “extra,” reflects the organization’s mission to give audiences something more than expected.

VP Records also plays a critical role in showcasing reggae music in all its forms—through sound, word, and film.

Jamaican Churches in New York

Church is at the center of Jamaican community life. New York is home to many well-known congregations, including:

New Life Tabernacle UPC, Brooklyn

All Nations Apostolic Tabernacle, Jamaica, Queens

New Jerusalem Worship Center, Jamaica, Queens

Freedom Hall Church of God, Brooklyn

Lenox Road Baptist Church, Brooklyn

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Bronx

Bronx Bethany Church of the Nazarene

St. John’s United Methodist Church

Brooklyn Tabernacle

Several large Seventh-day Adventist churches with strong Jamaican membership also serve as both places of worship and community hubs.

Photo – Team Jamaica Bickle

Annual Jamaican & Caribbean Events

New York’s Jamaican community celebrates its heritage through a packed calendar of cultural events, including:

West Indian American Day Carnival Parade (Labor Day Carnival) – A massive celebration on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn

– A massive celebration on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival – Showcasing food, music, and culture

– Showcasing food, music, and culture Groovin’ in the Park – A large outdoor reggae and R&B concert

– A large outdoor reggae and R&B concert Reggae Fest Concert Series – Popular with younger reggae and dancehall fans

– Popular with younger reggae and dancehall fans Westchester Reggae Festival – A showcase of leading reggae artists

– A showcase of leading reggae artists Caribbean Music Awards – Honoring artists from across the region

– Honoring artists from across the region Jamaica’s Independence Gala – Hosted by the Consulate of Jamaica

– Hosted by the Consulate of Jamaica The People’s Ball – Independence Gala

– Independence Gala DJ Roy & Chef Garfield Independence Party Cruise

Signature Society White EnBlanc Series

Out Side Lounge – Friday Back Yard Lyme & Jam

Joy Ride Party

Reserection – Theme Party

Rock a Tone Black & White

Caribbean Family Day (formerly Merritone Family Day)

Team Jamaica Bickle Labor of Love Luncheon

UJAA Mega Raffle – A major fundraiser for education in Jamaica

Jamaican Alumni Associations in New York

New York is home to a vibrant network of Jamaican alumni associations, made up of past students from Jamaica’s primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions. Each association hosts its own signature fundraising and social events throughout the year, keeping ties strong between classmates while supporting schools back home.

Many of these groups come together under the Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations (USA) Inc. (UJAA), a nonprofit umbrella organization uniting the activities of member associations. UJAA’s mission is to improve educational opportunities for students in Jamaica and the United States.

The Union also keeps an updated calendar of alumni events from its member associations, which can be found here: UJAA Event Calendar.

Jamaican and Caribbean Media in New York

Jamaicans in the New York area stay connected through vibrant media platforms, including:

Irie Jam Radio 97.1 FM HD3 (online and community events)

Sound Clash Radio

Carib News (online)

Caribbean Life (print and online)

Street Hype Newspaper (digital and online)

Caribbean Times (print and online)

Everybody’s Caribbean American Magazine (print)

These outlets cover local community news, entertainment, and Jamaican culture.

Jamaican Restaurants

New York is a paradise for lovers of Jamaican food. Popular areas include:

White Plains Road in the Bronx

East Flatbush in Brooklyn

Jamaica in Queens

Nassau County in Long Island

Notable restaurants include The Door, Mangoes, Genesis One, Simpson Restaurant & Bar, Footprints Café, Island Crave, Jamaica Breeze, OB’s, Patmar, The Cove, Dun’s River, Topaz Restaurant, Golden Krust, and Jamaican Flavors.

Whether it’s jerk chicken, oxtail, patties, or ackee and saltfish, there’s no shortage of authentic flavors. See the Best of Jamaica in New York for who was voted as the Best Jamaican Restaurant in New York.

Sister Nancy and Miss Pat (VP Records)

Nightlife & Jamaican Clubs

The Jamaican party scene in New York is thriving, with events spanning reggae, dancehall, and soca. Popular venues include:

The Compound and Mingles Nightclub in the Bronx

Amazura Nightclub in Queens

Miss Lily’s in Manhattan (home to Yard N Abroad on Thursdays)

Signature events include:

Fire Sundays in East Flatbush – one of the longest-running dancehall parties in NYC

in East Flatbush – one of the longest-running dancehall parties in NYC Rice and Peas – a pop-up dancehall event founded in 2007 by DJ Gravy and Max Glazer of Federation Sound

– a pop-up dancehall event founded in 2007 by DJ Gravy and Max Glazer of Federation Sound Sattama Sundays – mixing dancehall, Afrobeats, and reggae in Manhattan since 2003

– mixing dancehall, Afrobeats, and reggae in Manhattan since 2003 Good Ting – a Brooklyn-based monthly party with dancehall contests and DJs

– a Brooklyn-based monthly party with dancehall contests and DJs Dub-Stuy Sound System Events – showcasing reggae and sound system culture

Jamaican icons like Sister Nancy also perform in New York regularly, keeping classic dancehall alive for new audiences.

Jamaican Sports & Football

Sports are another major link that keeps the Jamaican community in New York connected.

Griffin Football Club hosts an annual Jamaica Alumni Football Tournament, where high school alumni teams from Jamaica reunite and compete.

hosts an annual Jamaica Alumni Football Tournament, where high school alumni teams from Jamaica reunite and compete. Roper Cup – A celebrated football tournament between the St. Georges College and Kingston College alumni associations.

– A celebrated football tournament between the St. Georges College and Kingston College alumni associations. New York Next Gen Invitational Relays – Jamaican high schools competing against area high schools.

– Jamaican high schools competing against area high schools. Jamaica Boxing Club in Queens, co-owned by Haitian and Jamaican partners. Bo Harris, “The Minister of Fitness,” is the premier martial artist and boxing coach, designing training programs for youth, adults, amateurs, and professionals.

Jamaican Heritage Political Leadership

The Jamaican diaspora has a strong presence in New York politics, with several leaders of Jamaican heritage holding influential roles. These include:

Yvette Clarke, U.S. Congresswoman representing New York’s 9th District

Donovan J. Richards Jr., Queens Borough President

State Senator Leroy Comrie, representing District 14 in Queens

Dr. Nantasha M. Williams, New York City Council Member, representing District 27 in Queens

Their work highlights the impact of the Jamaican community on civic life in the city.