After COVID-19 Layoff, Jamaican in Las Vegas Launches Car Detailing Company

After being laid off from his job in the previously booming convention industry in Las Vegas, Nevada, which has experienced a serious downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaican Donald Brown of Las Vegas turned the obstacle into a new opportunity by starting a car detailing business. In the beginning, he used his van to start his mobile car detailing company, and now his major selling point is that he treats every customer’s car as if it was his own.

Everyone he knew was worried about what they were going to do without the steady employment offered by the convention industry. As Brown considered his next moves, he and his girlfriend welcomed a new baby daughter to the world. He named her “Jamaica” after the home country he left 20 years ago. He realized that he had to “get creative” to support his growing family and believed he could create a business that made money by providing a service.

Brown saved for months before transforming his belief into a new business: Jamaica’s Mobile Car Wash and Detail. After just a few months in operation, Brown is already planning to expand the business. He said that his years of working hard prepared him to take these next steps, and he hopes that his story will inspire others in his community to start their own businesses and help to grow the economy of Las Vegas.

Brown had some words of advice for those thinking about going out on their own. He said that they must always “think out of the box” because “Even though things may be good today, you’ve always got to think about what if things were to, you know, just stop moving that way you’re used to it being, you know, all your life.” He also advised potential business owners to never give up, but to always remain positive. “Negative energy doesn’t produce anything,” he said.

