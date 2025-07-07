Anancy Festival 2025 Celebrates Caribbean Heritage with Stories, Music, and Culture

The Island SPACE Caribbean Museum welcomed over 250 guests on Saturday, June 28, 2025, for the fourth consecutive year of hosting the Anancy Festival—a lively family event rooted in Caribbean folklore, storytelling, and cultural expression.

Now in its 18th year since its founding, the Anancy Festival continues to honor its original mission: to connect children of Caribbean descent with the traditions of their ancestors through stories, music, dance, arts and crafts, poetry, and performance.

The festival was founded in 2007 by Xavier Murphy, creator of Jamaicans.com; educator Cathy Kleinhans; and Dr. Andrea Shaw-Nevins, Dean of the Farquhar Honors College at Nova Southeastern University. The first event took place in Pembroke Pines, Florida, and has since grown into a global celebration, with past editions held in cities across the U.S., Jamaica, Kenya, and Ghana.

This year’s South Florida edition, presented in partnership with Jamaicans.com and supported by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Community Foundation of Broward, the Children’s Services Council, Schuman Feathers, Grace Foods, and community volunteers, continued that legacy—welcoming families to engage in Caribbean culture through immersive and interactive activities.

Caribbean and African Folklore Comes to Life

The character of Anancy the Spider, a beloved figure in Caribbean and African folklore, was the central figure of the day. Representing wisdom, mischief, and resilience, Anancy has been passed down through generations as a symbol of cultural storytelling.

Author Denise Taylor, portraying “Mrs. Anancy,” hosted the event and energized the crowd with storytelling, traditional ring games, and dancing that kept children engaged and parents entertained.

Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy led a lively dramatization of an Anancy and Turtle tale, turning young audience members into actors for a lighthearted and laughter-filled reenactment. Christina Gonsalves followed with a heartfelt reading from her book Alzheimer’s Book for Kids, highlighting the importance of empathy and intergenerational bonding through a story about a granddaughter and her memory-challenged grandmother.

Crafts, Culture, and Carnival Vibes

Children filled the craft room where they created colorful Carnival headbands, masks, and glitter tattoos, while watching animated Anancy shorts. Each hands-on station gave them a creative outlet to explore folklore in a personal way.

Out in the main space, classic Caribbean ring games like Brown Girl in the Ring and Those Who Born in January brought back the energy, building into a spontaneous dance session and talent showcase.

A highlight of the day was the Junior Carnival fashion segment, featuring performer Trudy Holder as Trinidad’s Dame Lorraine. She was joined by Ms. Jamaica Women Entrepreneur 2025, Nina Simone, and teen participants in feathered headdresses and bright Carnival-inspired costumes that turned the museum into a burst of Caribbean color.

A Tradition That Grows

For the fourth year in a row, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum proved to be the perfect home for this cultural celebration, which continues to grow in reach and impact.

More than a day of fun, the Anancy Festival serves as a living tribute to Caribbean identity, bridging generations through stories, music, and creativity. It reminds young attendees—and their families—that the tales of their ancestors are still very much alive, and still worth telling.