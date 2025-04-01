The Grand Slam Kingston is set to take place on April 4–6, at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, bringing track and field fans from all over the world to Jamaica’s capital city. If you’re visiting Kingston for the first time, there’s more to explore beyond the thrilling races. Here are five must-do activities that will make your trip even more memorable.

1. Music – Bob Marley Museum

No visit to Kingston is complete without a stop at the Bob Marley Museum. Located at 56 Hope Road, this cultural landmark was once the home of reggae legend Bob Marley. The museum showcases his life, music, and legacy through personal artifacts, memorabilia, and even the recording studio where he created some of his greatest hits. Guided tours take visitors through Marley’s former home, offering a deep dive into his journey and the impact of reggae music worldwide.

Location: 56 Hope Road, Kingston

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM

2. Art – Kingston Art District

Kingston’s art scene is thriving, and the Kingston Art District offers an immersive experience with its stunning outdoor murals. A stroll through Water Lane reveals an array of vibrant street art, each piece telling a unique story about Jamaica’s history, culture, and social issues. Guided tours provide deeper insight into the creative minds behind these works, making it a must-visit for art lovers and culture enthusiasts.

Location: Downtown Kingston

Opening Hours: Open daily

3. History – Port Royal

Once known as the “wickedest city on earth,” Port Royal is a fascinating place to explore. Once a bustling pirate haven, it was largely destroyed by an earthquake in 1692. Today, it remains one of Jamaica’s most intriguing historic sites. Visit Fort Charles, one of the few structures that survived the disaster, where you can learn about the town’s dramatic past and its role in Caribbean trade and naval history. Guided tours bring to life the era of pirates and British naval forces that once ruled these waters.

Location: Port Royal, Kingston

Opening Hours: Daily, 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

4. History and Food – Devon House

A visit to Devon House combines history and delicious treats. Built in 1881, this 19th-century mansion was once home to Jamaica’s first black millionaire, George Stiebel. The beautifully preserved house offers guided tours that give insight into Jamaica’s colonial history. Visitors can also explore boutique shops, dine at restaurants, and indulge in the world-famous Devon House I-Scream, which National Geographic ranked as the No. 4 Ice Cream Parlor in the World in 2016. Don’t forget to try the Devon Stout flavor, a local favorite. The property also features a bakery where you can grab a freshly baked Jamaican beef patty.

Location: 26 Hope Road, Kingston

Opening Hours: Daily, 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM

5. History – Emancipation Park

For a relaxing yet meaningful experience, head to Emancipation Park. This beautifully landscaped seven-acre green space stands as a symbol of Jamaica’s freedom and resilience. The park features well-maintained gardens, tranquil pathways, and striking sculptures, including the Redemption Song statue, which pays homage to Jamaica’s national heroes. It’s a popular spot for jogging, picnics, and cultural events, often hosting live performances and art exhibitions. Whether you’re looking to unwind or explore Jamaica’s history, Emancipation Park offers a serene escape in the heart of Kingston.

Location: Oxford Road, Kingston

Opening Hours: Open 24 hours

Whether you’re in Kingston for the Grand Slam Track event or just exploring the city, these five destinations will give you a taste of the island’s rich music, art, history, and food. Take some time between the track events to discover the vibrant culture of Jamaica’s capital.

Photos – Xavier Murphy/Jamaicans.com