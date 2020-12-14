Best of Jamaica 2020 Awards Show a Success

The Best of Jamaica 2020 awards program, which was live-streamed via the Jamaicans.com Facebook page was an unqualified success. The Best of Jamaica 2020 survey asked people “What is the best of Jamaica?” in Jamaica and where they live abroad. The Best of Jamaica poll results revealed the best in Jamaican food and culture on the island and in major cities across the United States, Canada, and Europe that boast large populations of Jamaican nationals. The results were broadcasted on the live show on December 5, 2020.

Hosted by Jamaican media personalities Jody Ann Gray and Luke Ballentine, the broadcast reached more than 7,000 people from all over the world. The awards show was re-broadcasted on IrietimesTV.com on Sunday, December 13th, 2020, at 6 pm and it is still available on the Jamaicans.com Facebook page.

“This was our first year doing a live broadcast of the results,” said Xavier Murphy, the founder of Jamaicans.com, “The show was well-received by the audience, and the feedback was great. It was a good way to celebrate the Best of Jamaica on the island and abroad despite the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

Many of the viewers from around the world offered enthusiastic praise for the awards show and added their own comments when the category winners were announced. Congratulatory video messages were sent in from Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Representatives from each region, including Dr. Alan Cunningham of the South USA Region representing Atlanta, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Palm Beach, Dallas; Karren Dunkley of the North USA Region representing Boston, Chicago, Hartford, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC; Shauna Chin of the West/Midwest USA Region representing Los Angeles and San Francisco; Nathaniel Peat of the Europe Region representing London; and Nailah Gordon-Decicreo of Canada representing Toronto.

The Best of Jamaica 2020 awards show opened with Christmas songs performed by popular Jamaican vocalist Steve Higgins, and Jamaican poet Malachi offered two poems, including one paying tribute to black women. Several media personalities and broadcasters weighed in during the show as well, including Jamaican radio personality Dervan Malcolm, the host of the popular “The Jamaican Diaspora Live” on Power 106 FM. Who paid tribute to Jamaicans abroad and their many accomplishments. Ashleigh-Ann Mowatt of the “Reason with Ashleigh-Ann Mowatt” show discussed her picks for the Best of Jamaica on the island, and Leo Gilling of “The Leo Gilling Show” told viewers about places off the beaten path in Jamaican they should visit. G-Cole from “The Home Town with G-Cole” provided his perspective on the Jamaican Music and Entertainment scene in 2020 and gave his picks for best songs.

The Best of Jamaica results are available online.