Bridgerton's Lady Danbury Joins Frances-Anne Solomon ﻿In The Director's Chair This Sunday!

Adjoa Andoh is a celebrated UK Director, Actress and Writer. She made her Hollywood debut alongside Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon in Clint Eastwood’s Invictus and her Netflix debut in the psychological thriller, Fractured.

A British film, television, stage and radio actress, Adjoa is well-known on the UK stage for her leading roles, one of which includes the world’s first all-women of colour Shakespeare production.

One of the stars of Netflix’s Bridgerton, Adjoa recently sat down with Frances-Anne Solomon to speak candidly about her exciting career, including the world’s first all-women of colour Shakespeare production.

Catch the replay of this fun and intimate chat on Caribbean Tales TV (CTTV) this Sunday, February 7, from 4pm EST.

In The Director’s Chair is a Masterclass with Frances-Anne’s industry friends and takes place on the first Sunday of every other month.

Stay tuned for details on our March 7 edition with writer, documentary film director and activist, Gita Sahgal!

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels.

