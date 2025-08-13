British-Jamaican actor Daniel Ezra has joined the cast of the upcoming remake of The Running Man, adapted from Stephen King’s 1982 novel written under the pen name Richard Bachman. Set in a dystopian future, the story follows contestants on a lethal game show where survival depends on evading relentless hunters.

The new adaptation, directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead), is expected to align more closely with King’s original work than the 1987 film version starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Producers have promised a blend of tense action sequences and psychological suspense.

Ezra’s Jamaican Roots

Born in Birmingham, England, Ezra is of Jamaican descent through both his maternal and paternal grandparents. He has spoken in the past about how his Caribbean heritage has influenced his outlook and career, a connection that has resonated strongly with audiences in the Jamaican diaspora.

Career Shift from Television to Blockbuster Cinema

Ezra is best known for his leading role as Spencer James in the American drama series All American, where he earned recognition for his ability to carry complex, character-driven narratives. His move to a high-profile feature film marks a significant step in his career, broadening his audience and showcasing the range of talent emerging from Black British and Caribbean actors.

He will appear alongside an ensemble cast that includes Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, and Emilia Jones. His character — one of the game show’s hunted contestants — is expected to add a compelling dimension to the survival-driven storyline.

Release Details

The Running Man is scheduled for theatrical release on November 7th, 2025. It will be available in formats including IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema, offering audiences an immersive viewing experience.

Cover photo via Daniel Ezra’s Instagram profile