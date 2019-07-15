British Jamaican Actress, Lashana Lynch, to Be Introduced to James Bond 25 Audiences as New 007

Lashana Lynch, a British actress of Jamaican descent and a “Captain Marvel” star, was introduced to “Bond 25” audiences as the new Agent 007. Her role in the new Bond film has been kept a secret, but sources indicate that the rewrite of the script by Phoebe Waller-Bridge will feature Lynch, 31, as the new 007. As fans of the James Bond franchise know, 007 retired to his life in luxury in Jamaica at the end of “Spectre,” and “Bond 25” opens with the same story.

As soon as fans are taken back to MI6 in London, however, and the character “M” says, “Come in 007,” Lynch will make her appearance as the iconic spy. The thinking is that if Bond is in retirement, it makes sense for the spy agency to pass his code name on to another agent, in this case, a black woman. Bond remains Bond, but now there is a replacement 007.

Lashana Lynch was born in 1987 in Hammersmith, London. The British actress is best known for her role “Rosaline Capulet” in the ABC series “Still Star-Crossed” and for playing “Maria Rambeau” in “Captain Marvel.”

In addition to Lynch, observers have seen Christoph Waltz on the set, which has been suggested to indicate that the villain he played in “Spectre,” known as “Blofeld,” will also be featured in the new film. Early on in 2019, the return of “Blofeld” had been the subject of speculation when it was revealed that the working title of the new film was “Shadowhand.” This name came from an alias Biogeld used in the 1964 novel “You Only Live Twice” by Ian Fleming. As Blofeld had been captured by MI6, however, fans worried that he might not return. Additionally, Rami Malek, star of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is slated to play the chief villain in “Bond 25” in a role yet to be named.

The new and eagerly awaited Bond film is scheduled for release in April of 2020.

